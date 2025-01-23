76ers Frustrated With Joel Embiid’s Unavailability Due To Injuries

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid has only played in 13 games this season because of swelling in his left knee, and injuries have been nothing new for the 2022-23 MVP. His unavailability has only irritated Philadelphia’s front office, with not knowing what to do ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Philadelphia 76ers Had $164 Million Worth of Salaries Sidelined At Some Point This Season, Or 89% Of Payroll

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday, “From my understanding even today from what I hear Joel Embiid remains rehabbing, continuing to try to do everything he can to get back on the floor but there have been frustrations from my understanding throughout the year of not having him there.”

More importantly, the Sixers had $164.21 million worth of player salaries sidelined this season — that’s approximately 88.58% of the organization’s payroll, according to HoopsHype. Philadelphia’s All-Star trio of Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey was supposed to be a healthy Big Three. That trio has been anything but well.

The 76ers have gone 8-21 in games played without Embiid and 7-6 with the 7-footer. Even with a healthy Embiid, it would appear that the Sixers have a poorly constructed roster. Philadelphia is currently 15-27 (.357) and three games back of the 10th-ranked Chicago Bulls, who hold the last play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

No one counted on a season-ending injury to rookie star Jared McCain. However, the NBA community has come to expect the same-old injuries from both Embiid and George. So, shouldn’t that raise the question: “Why did the 76ers sign an injury-prone star, like Paul George, to a four-year, $212 million contract?”

Paul George Has Only Played In 28 Games For The Sixers, While Tyrese Maxey Has Appeared In 35 Contests

It might be time for the Sixers to move on from Embiid, but the front office didn’t exactly set the team up for success in the offseason. George has made only 28 appearances in a 76ers uniform.

In fact, George has missed several games because of a left knee bone bruise. Although tests revealed no structural damage in his knee, the 15-year veteran has an extensive history of knee injuries.

In September, Embiid signed a three-year, $192.9 million contract extension that guarantees the five-time All-NBA member a total of $299.5 million through the 2028-29 season.

Of course, Embiid also declined his $59 million player option for the 2026-27 season prior to inking the new contract extension. He will earn $69 million in the final year of the new deal, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

Additionally, Tyrese Maxey inked a five-year, $204 million maximum contract extension in July. The 24-year-old has played in 35 games (all starts) this season, but he missed multiple games because of a right hamstring injury.