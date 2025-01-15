NBA

76ers Have $164M Worth of Salaries Sidelined, or 89% of Payroll

Author photo
By
James Foglio
Author photo
James Foglio Sports Editor

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

All posts by James Foglio
Sports Editor

Updated15 mins ago on January 15, 2025

Philadelphia 76ers Have $164M Worth of Salaries Sidelined, or 89% of Payroll

The Philadelphia 76ers currently have $164.21 million worth of player salaries sidelined — that’s approximately 88.58% of the organization’s payroll, according to HoopsHype.

Philadelphia 76ers’ All-Star Trio Of Joel Embiid, Paul George, And Tyrese Maxey Has Struggled To Stay Healthy

The Sixers were projected to be a top-3 team in the Eastern Conference this season, but injuries have spoiled the team’s chances of meeting that expectation. The 76ers are now 15-23 and two games back of the last play-in spot.

Philadelphia’s All-Star trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey remains sidelined. Embiid, George, and Maxey have only played six games together and are 5-1 when all three stars play.


Embiid has only appeared in 13 games of his team’s 37 games this season and has missed the last four games to date. The 7-footer was limited to just 39 games last season due to a lateral meniscus injury in his left knee.

In September, Embiid signed three-year, $192.9 million contract extension that guarantees the former MVP a total of $299.5 million through the 2028-29 season.

Embiid also declined his $59 million player option for the 2026-27 season prior to inking the new contract extension. He will earn $69 million in the final year of the new deal, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

Sixers Lead Utah Jazz By Over $50 Million In Injured Salaries

As for George, who left the Los Angeles Clippers during the offseason to sign a four-year, $212 million contract with Philadelphia, the six-time All-NBA member has made only 26 appearances in a 76ers uniform.

George has missed several games because of a left knee bone bruise. Although tests revealed no structural damage in his knee, the 15-year veteran has an extensive history of knee injuries.

Then there’s Maxey, who inked a five-year, $204 million maximum contract extension in July. The 24-year-old has played in 31 games (all starts) this season, but he still missed multiple games because of a right hamstring injury.

Per Spotrac, Embiid’s cap hit percentage is a whopping 36.57%. That leads the Sixers’ payroll, followed by George (35%) and Maxey (25%). The three stars have a combined base salary of more than $135 million this season.

In terms of injured salary, this could be a potential NBA record. The closest team to the 76ers right now is the Utah Jazz, who have $110.13 million in injured salaries, or 76.47% of their total payroll.

The Portland Trail Blazers ($68.87 million; 41.18%) are third, followed by the Brooklyn Nets ($68.07 million; 39.66%), Indiana Pacers ($59.84 million; 34.8%), and Miami Heat ($52.42 million; 28.16%).