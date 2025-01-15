76ers Have $164M Worth of Salaries Sidelined, or 89% of Payroll

The Philadelphia 76ers currently have $164.21 million worth of player salaries sidelined — that’s approximately 88.58% of the organization’s payroll, according to HoopsHype.

Philadelphia 76ers’ All-Star Trio Of Joel Embiid, Paul George, And Tyrese Maxey Has Struggled To Stay Healthy

The Sixers were projected to be a top-3 team in the Eastern Conference this season, but injuries have spoiled the team’s chances of meeting that expectation. The 76ers are now 15-23 and two games back of the last play-in spot.

Philadelphia’s All-Star trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey remains sidelined. Embiid, George, and Maxey have only played six games together and are 5-1 when all three stars play.

Embiid has only appeared in 13 games of his team’s 37 games this season and has missed the last four games to date. The 7-footer was limited to just 39 games last season due to a lateral meniscus injury in his left knee.

In September, Embiid signed three-year, $192.9 million contract extension that guarantees the former MVP a total of $299.5 million through the 2028-29 season.

Embiid also declined his $59 million player option for the 2026-27 season prior to inking the new contract extension. He will earn $69 million in the final year of the new deal, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

Sixers Lead Utah Jazz By Over $50 Million In Injured Salaries

As for George, who left the Los Angeles Clippers during the offseason to sign a four-year, $212 million contract with Philadelphia, the six-time All-NBA member has made only 26 appearances in a 76ers uniform.

George has missed several games because of a left knee bone bruise. Although tests revealed no structural damage in his knee, the 15-year veteran has an extensive history of knee injuries.

Then there’s Maxey, who inked a five-year, $204 million maximum contract extension in July. The 24-year-old has played in 31 games (all starts) this season, but he still missed multiple games because of a right hamstring injury.

Per Spotrac, Embiid’s cap hit percentage is a whopping 36.57%. That leads the Sixers’ payroll, followed by George (35%) and Maxey (25%). The three stars have a combined base salary of more than $135 million this season.

In terms of injured salary, this could be a potential NBA record. The closest team to the 76ers right now is the Utah Jazz, who have $110.13 million in injured salaries, or 76.47% of their total payroll.

The Portland Trail Blazers ($68.87 million; 41.18%) are third, followed by the Brooklyn Nets ($68.07 million; 39.66%), Indiana Pacers ($59.84 million; 34.8%), and Miami Heat ($52.42 million; 28.16%).