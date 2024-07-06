76ers Interested in Caleb Martin

After adding Paul George to their already-talented roster, the Philadelphia 76ers are still looking for ways to re-tool their depth chart. The team has reportedly had talks with free agent, Caleb Martin. Martin, who is one season removed from playing in the NBA Finals, would certainly add some depth to the 76ers’ roster. The team could create about $9.2 million in cap space if they waive Paul Reed, which is looking more and more likely. This would give the Philadelphia 76ers plenty of spending power to add a forward like Caleb Martin. Given Caleb Martin’s versatility, this would be a solid addition if the 76ers can find a way to give the wing a decent contract.

Caleb Martin’s Impact

As alluded to already, Caleb Martin is an extremely versatile wing. He has extremely good switch ability on the perimeter and can match up with some of the quicker guards and forwards in the league. He would be a solid bench presence but could also fill out a role in the starting rotation if called upon. Martin can do a little of bit of everything.

He is coming off a season which saw him log 10.0 points, 4.4 total rebounds per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 50.4 percent. Despite his inconsistencies shooting from the field, Caleb Martin is what many would call a “Swiss Army Knife,” due to his versatility on the court. As a result, he would be a terrific fit for many teams across the league. Philadelphia would come into next season boasting one of the best rosters on paper if they are able to land the versatile six-foot-five small forward.

76ers Looking to Add Depth to Roster After Making Splash in NBA Free Agency

The 76ers came into this offseason with plenty of cap space. As a result, they wasted no time re-tooling their roster around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Paul George should fit seamlessly into their rotation. Not to mention, the team drafted Jared McCain out of Duke who they are hoping will blossom into a solid rotational player. The team did trade Buddy Hield to the Golden State Warriors. However, Hield never quite fit with the 76ers, so one could argue his departure was addition by subtraction. All in all, Caleb Martin would significantly improve the Philadelphia 76ers’ chances going into next season. Especially from a depth perspective.