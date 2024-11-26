Even though the Sixers are holding a disappointing 3-13 record in the absence of Joel Embiid and Paul George as the most significant factors, some other players like Tyrese Maxey have stepped up to take charge. Another player has come from an unlikely source, as first-year Jared McCain has also impressed many.

Even though his efforts haven’t been enough to lift Philadelphia out of their struggles, the No. 16 overall pick this past summer out of Duke has proved that they got a future star in their hands. This past weekend, he dropped a team-high 30 points and even shouted, “I’m the rookie of the year,” during his squad’s 113-98 win over the Nets.

“I’m in the flow state,” he said after the game at the Wells Fargo Arena. “I don’t now what came to my mind at that moment. I guess I said that. Yeah, I did say that. That’s pretty clear. It’s one of my goals for this season, obviously, but it’s just that competitiveness coming out of me.

"I'M THE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR!" —Jared McCain 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ezzlIDg4Q9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 23, 2024

Even though he admires many other rookies currently competing in the NBA, he admits that he believes that he’s able to earn this accolade by the end of the competition. “I respect every other rookie in this league, but obviously I’m gonna believe in myself. So yeah, some words definitely came out,” Jared assured.

Besides scoring the most points in the Sixers team last Friday, McCain also won five rebounds and and handed out three assists that evening. As for the seasons so far, the youngster is averaging 16.5 points with 2.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds per match.

As Philly are next-to-last in the Eastern Conference, they are hoping to see their two All-Stars return from injury soon, as Embiid and George continue to struggle with their recoveries.

Meanwhile, Maxey continues to take on the challenge of leading the pack, and reveals that he talks to their superstar big man every day. “I talk to Joel every day, multiple times a day,” the point guard told reporters after losing to the Clippers. “I talked to him right after the game, and he’s trying to keep the team’s spirits high.”

Maxey now praises Embiid’s mentality even though last week he had reportedly complained about the Sixers center always being late

Even though last week news flooded the internet about Tyrese reportedly calling out his All-Star teammate for always being late, it seems that the 24-year-old has change his mind. “Even now, he believes in us,” Maxey said this weekend. “He told me, ‘When I get back, let’s go out there, win, and have fun doing it every time.’”

The young superstar further explained Joel’s mentality. “It’s difficult for him, man,” he shared. “He loves basketball, and he wants to play every single day if he could. He wants to play all 82 games and be in the playoffs—I can promise you that. He’s the type of guy who’s competitive and wants to win.”

The Philly point guard also shared his thoughts on the built he’s built with Embiid. “For us, it’s about finding that spark again. Playing basketball together, we’ve always had a good time, and I want to keep smiling out there,” Maxey expressed. “We need to get back to building confidence and finding ways to lift each other up.”

16 games into the season and Tyrese has already tallied 244 points in total, dropping in a total of 86 shots out of 208 (41%) and 28-of-95 from range (29%). The 24-year-old has also earned 32 rebounds, of which 31 have been defensive, handed out 38 assists and stolen 17 balls.