76ers’ Joel Embiid has missed 47% of his career due to injury

In 2024-25, the Philadelphia 76ers are 18-27. The team is 3-7 in their last 10 games but has won three in a row. Through 45 games, the Sixers are 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Former league MVP Joel Embiid has played in just 13 games for the Sixers this season. He’s missed a total of 32 games in 2024-25 and 400 games in his career due to injuries. When healthy, Embiid is one of the top players in the NBA but staying healthy has been an uphill battle.

Joel Embiid has missed 47% of his NBA career due to injury

This is an absolutely insane stat 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/ZVPQ72wMmV — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 29, 2025



Trust the process is what 76ers fans were told early on in Joel Embiid’s career. Philadelphia fans have been patient but Embiid has missed a ton of basketball due to injury. Sixty-eight games in the 2021-22 season is the most he’s played in one year. Embiid started his professional career hurt for the 76ers. After being drafted in 2014, Embiid did not make his 76ers debut until the 2016-17 season. He missed all of 2014-15 and 2015-16 due to foot and knee injuries.

Joel Embiid is a top-five player in the NBA when he is healthy. However, staying on the court and being available is the real challenge. In 2023-24, Embiid played in just 39 games for the Sixers. He was dominant in the games he did play, averaging (34.7) points, (11.0) rebounds, (5.6) assists, (1.2) steals, and (1.7) blocks. Despite missing 43 games during the 2023-24 regular season, Embiid played in the 2024 Olympics for Team USA and won a gold medal.

There was a quick turnaround for the 2024-25 season after the Olympics and Embiid was not 100%. He missed seven games to begin the season due to injury and two more due to a suspension. Embiid has missed 32 total games in 2024-25, including the last 12 in a row. His availability is a serious issue for the 76ers.