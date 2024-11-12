76ers’ Joel Embiid will make his season debut on Tuesday night vs. the Knicks

The start to the 2024-25 season for the Philadelphia 76ers has been a rough one. They are 2-7 through their first nine games and have been dealing with several injuries. To begin the year, Joel Embiid and Paul George were both out with knee injuries. Additionally, Tyrese Maxey is dealing with a hamstring injury and will be re-evaluated in a week.

Against the Knicks on Tuesday night, Joel Embiid will make his 2024-25 season debut for the 76ers. Philadelphia desperately needs their MVP center to help turn their season around after a 2-7 start. Embiid had a knee injury to start the year and then was suspended three games for shoving a reporter. After serving that small suspension, Embiid is set to be in the starting lineup for the Sixers on Tuesday.

In each of his last three seasons, Joel Embiid has averaged 30+ points and 10+ rebounds per game. When healthy, the 30-year-old is one of the most talented offensive players in the league. However, injuries have been the story of Embiid’s career. His 68 games played in 2021-22 is a career-high for the seven-time all-star. On top of that, Embiid has missed time in the postseason as well. Last season, Embiid played in just 39 games for the 76ers.

This summer, Embiid was on Team USA’s roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics. After playing for the Americans and winning a gold, Embiid’s knee was not ready for the start of the season. After missing a few games, the 2022-23 league MVP will make his season debut on Tuesday vs. the Knicks. In the 39 games that Embiid played last season, he averaged (34.7) points, (11.0) rebounds, (5.6) assists, (1.2) steals, and (1.7) blocks. His only problem last season was that he couldn’t stay healthy. Before the season even began, Embiid said that he would likely never play a back-to-back again in his career. We’ll see if that stays true during the 2024-25 season. He would have the opportunity to play again on Wednesday night when the Sixers face the Cavaliers.