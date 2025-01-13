Despite Philadelphia City Council approving 76ers new arena plans, the franchise have decided not to move ahead of with the constriction.

76ers New Arena Plans Abandoned Amid City-Wide Controversy

Discussions over whether to build a brand new arena to house the Philadelphia 76ers have been long and drawn-out, but it appears the proposed city centre construction will no longer take place.

The decision not to go ahead with plans for a $1.3 billion downtown stadium has raised eyebrows – it comes just weeks after the city council gave approval for the construction to be begin.

The 76ers currently call the Wells Fargo Center their home, where they rent the arena from Comcast Spectacor – owners of the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL – who also play home games there.

Rather than move out of Wells Fargo, the Philadelphia Inquirer report that the franchise have struck a fresh deal with Comcast Spectacor to remain in South Philadelphia, with insiders indicating a new construction could happen in the area instead.

This latest development has been met with jubilation from opponents of the stadium move. Philadelphia’s sport stadium district has long been the home of the city’s major franchises, and a move downtown threatened to disrupt neighbourhoods and displace many in the Chinatown area.

Jamie Gauthier and Rue Landau – both city council members – did not mince their words when commenting on the news, and took aim at the franchise for their perceived “lack of respect” throughout the two-year discussion.

“We’re glad that the Sixers will remain in the stadium district where they best belong. But the way they reached this decision reflects a profound lack of respect for City leaders, stakeholders, and residents,” Gauthier and Rue said in a statement.

Plans for the new arena were backed public by city mayor Cherelle Parker, and the approval from the city council arrived in the hope that a regeneration process would occur to save the rundown retail corridor of Market East.

However, opposition groups – particularly those in Chinatown who have already battled with re-generation programmes and seen neighbourhoods split by highways construction in the late 90s – complained of potential gridlock on game days and rising rent prices.