76ers Rule Out Joel Embiid (Knee) For Week

The Philadelphia 76ers announced that Joel Embiid and Paul George will both miss Wednesday’s season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. Embiid, 30, will also miss Friday’s game in Toronto and Sunday’s game in Indiana.

The 7-footer didn’t play in the preseason for what the team called left knee injury management. The 76ers added that Embiid is “responding well to his individualized plan” and will ramp up his return-to-play activities this week.

Meanwhile, George will be reevaluated later this week after he suffered a hyperextended left knee that left him with a bone bruise Oct. 14 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said earlier this month that Philadelphia would try to keep both stars out of back-to-backs this season.

“There’s been no setbacks,” 76ers coach Nick Nurse told reporters Tuesday about Embiid’s health status. “He’s really active. He’s lost some weight. And he’s out on the court. Just kind of sticking with our plan of making sure we’re getting into a really, really good place before we play him live.”

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Embiid lost 25 to 30 pounds during the offseason. The seven-time All-Star hopes to lose more, and he will continue to wear a brace on his left knee to keep it structurally stable.

Last season, Embiid averaged career highs of 34.7 points, 5.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and career bests of 38.8% from 3-point range and 88.3% at the free throw line.

In Philadelphia’s 133-123 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 22, he recorded a career-high 70 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes of action.

During the offseason, the 76ers landed Paul George as a free agent and extended both Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to long-term deals. The team also retained free agents Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kyle Lowry and signed Andre Drummond, Caleb Martin, and Eric Gordon.

George signed a four-year, $212 million max contract with Philadelphia.

In September, the 76ers reached a three-year, $192.9 million contract extension with Embiid that guarantees him a total of $299.5 million through the 2028-29 season.

Embiid declined his $59 million player option for the 2026-27 season before signing the new contract extension. He will earn $69 million in the final year of the new deal.