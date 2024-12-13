Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will be active on the trade market leading up to February’s deadline, a source close to the Sixers informed ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

76ers Trade Rumors: Philadelphia is $6.2 million under the second apron, owns multiple first-round draft picks

This news isn’t surprising for a struggling 7-15 Sixers squad. The 76ers made four trades before last year’s deadline, and both Morey and head coach Nick Nurse are under pressure just to win games, never mind win a championship.

Philadelphia has been patient with its All-Star trio of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George. However, the Sixers’ big three has played a combined total of 33 games all season.

The trio has only played together in the same game twice. While the 76ers are a better team with a healthy Maxey, Embiid, George, and Jared McCain on the floor together, three of these stars are injury-prone players.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the 76ers are currently $6.2 million under the second apron. This means the team could potentially aggregate multiple contracts for one contract.

If Morey led the Sixers in that direction, it would limit their flexibility by hard-capping them. They also own multiple first-round draft picks in 2026 and 2028, along with the possibility for a pick swap with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2029.

Sixers are not shopping Guerschon Yabusele?

Additionally, 76ers veteran forward Guerschon Yabusele is garnering a lot of attention among fans in the rumor mill. The 6-foot-8 Yabusele signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Sixers in August after playing overseas with Real Madrid.

Through 22 games (nine starts) with the 76ers, he’s averaging career highs of 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 24.5 minutes per contest while shooting career bests of 49.1% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc.

Despite various NBA mock trades involving Yabusele, NBA Insider Marc Stein noted that one source “stressed that the Sixers are thrilled with the production” they have received from Yabusele so far and “all current signs point to a resounding no,” regarding a possible trade deal.

Even then, this could all change in the weeks ahead. Teams are curious about whether or not Yabusele can continue to post career-high numbers when he’s sharing the floor with the likes of Embiid, George, and Maxey.

Overall, things are looking a little bit better for Philadelphia.

Since starting the season 2-12, the 76ers have won five of their last eight games. Although the Sixers remain below .500, they are only 1.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the final spot in the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference.