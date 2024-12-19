One thing that is for sure is that the basketball game is changing. Ever since the Warriors’ dynasty started to dominate the NBA in he past decade, shooting from range became the most important resource to contend for the title, just as the Celtics continue to perpetrate to this day. This season, the reigning champions are headed to shatter the league’s record for most 3-pointers attempts by a team.

This is why commissioner Adam Silver said that the organization is looking into this trend and how to control it. As many fans and experts have been criticizing this fact, he said that teams are beginning to copy each other and follow the same style of play in order to win.

“The answer is yes, [we are having] many discussions about the style of basketball [being played],” Silver said in Las Vegas before the NBA Cup Final. “I would not reduce it to a so-called 3-point shooting issue. I think we look more holistically at the skill level on the floor, the diversity of offense, the fan reception to the game, all of the above.”

Nevertheless, the commissioner praised the state of the NBA. “I think the game is in a great place,” he assured. “I love watching the games, and I think we have some of the most skilled athletes in the world competing — and it’s unfair, I think, to the players to lump them into categories as 3-point shooters or a midrange shooter or big man playing under the basket. It’s an amazing game.”

Let’s take a look at the Boston team this campaign, who are averaging 51.1 attempted shots from beyond the arc per match. If the champions continue at this pace, they will definitely break the record for most threes shot in a single seasons, and the other franchises are starting to catch up.

This trend simply cannot be ignored by the NBA, but Silver made it clear that any change to the game is not likely to happen soon. However, the league is already considering which kinds of modifications could take the sport to a healthier place.

“Historically, at times, we’ve moved the 3-point line,” the commissioner said. “I don’t think that’s a solution here because then, I think when we look at both the game and the data, I think that may not necessarily do more midrange jumpers, if that’s what people want, but more clogging under the basket.”

The league executive said that the NBA Cup Semifinals and Finals might not stay in Las Vegas, as other cities also fit the resumé

The NBA commissioner attended the press before the NBA Cup Finals between Milwaukee and Oklahoma City, and stated that Las Vegas won’t always be the destination for this new tournament’s championship clashes. The Nevada city has hosted the first two, but might not for a third-consecutive time.

For example, Silver revealed that the organization had many discussions over at least moving the semifinals games away from Las Vegas, as this city intense market sometimes provide challenges with arena dates. He also noted that many other cities fit the resumé and should earn a chance.

“Not sure,” Adam said when asked if the competition will occur in Sin City next year. “Part of it is we have a new television partner in Amazon who will be covering the knockout rounds.

“There has been some interest expressed by teams in playing the home markets. It’s complicated enough scheduling on a neutral site. I think I’m not against [it, but] I think the question is, if we want to seriously consider that, how would that work from a scheduling standpoint?”