Adam Silver praises Clippers’ Intuit Dome as it prepares for its’ first NBA match

Last week, Adam Silver attended the press as usual after his periodical meeting with the league’s Board of Governors. After the reunion, the commissioner talked about a umber of things, including a new rule change that will allow referees to review an entire play in the monitors, the situation with potential NBA expansions, and also talked about the Clippers’ new arena.

The executive praised the fact that the Los Angeles franchise finally completed the Intuit Dome, which is preparing to host the team starting this NBA campaign. The building already offered a Bruno Mars concert back on August 15, but will have its’ first basketball match during a preseason contest against the Mavericks on October 14.

“Steve Ballmer and his folks talked about the opening of the Intuit Dome, which we’re very excited about,” Silver shared last week. “They’re opening the second day of the season against the Phoenix Suns. I was last out there when the building was roughly 80 percent done.”

It’s been impressive to see how committed Steve Ballmer and the Clippers have remained to making the Intuit Dome experience accessible to everyone. Season ticket options as cheap as $30 per game, free parking/shuttle options, discounted concessions, and more. The team even went… pic.twitter.com/jiD0F7EjuO — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) August 14, 2024

The commissioner then expanded about the fact that the arena will enjoy a record number of bathrooms, as well as one of the most innovative experiences with state of the art technology. Silver heard great things about the inaugural concert celebrated last month.

“I’ve read rave reviews about the concerts that have opened the building,” Adam expressed. “Not surprising, the new technology that Steve has installed in his arena. And I hear the most bathrooms in the history of any arena, that will be helpful as I get older.”

There is also another great opportunity in the horizon, as the Intuit Dome is being considered as one of the main candidates to be used as a basketball venue for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Silver confirmed that this has already been decided.

“I can’t wait to be out there for basketball, and incidentally speaking, for the Olympics. That of course will be the venue for LA 2028, that’s already been decided,” the NBA executive told the press with excitement.

The League Commissioner Also Walked Back On NBA Expansion This Season: ‘We Are Not Quite Ready’

When we think about the future of the NBA, one of the most talked about possibilities is that of expanding the league to more franchises around North America. However, after years of pushing the subject away from the agenda, commissioner Adam Silver revealed that they are yet ready to accept new clubs into the competition.

According to the executive, there was no conversation about the potential expansions during his most recent meeting with the NBA’s board of governors, but that the topic will eventually be addressed at some point this upcoming campaign.

“There was not a lot of discussion in this meeting about expansion, but only largely not for lack of interest, it was that we had said to them that we’re not quite ready,” Adam shared during his news conference on Tuesday at a Manhattan hotel.

“It was something that we told our board we plan to address this season, and we’re not quite ready yet. But I think there’s certainly interest in the process, and I think that we’re not there yet in terms of having made any specific decisions about markets or even frankly to expand,” he continued.