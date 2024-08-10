Adele Announces Engagement to Rich Paul at Munich Concert

Pop star Adele announced that she and Rich Paul, founder of Klutch Sports Group, are engaged while at her concert in Munich, Germany. At the concert, Adele is heard telling a fan that she can’t marry them because she’s “already getting married,” before holding up her hand.

Adele, Rich Paul have been dating since 2021

The crowd went nuts as soon as Adele finished her sentence and revealed the four-carat diamond ring. The couple sparked engagement rumors in February 2022 when fans first noticed the massive pear-shaped diamond on her left ring finger while she was at the BRIT Awards.

However, Adele downplayed the jewelry’s significance during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” a few days later. “As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t [engaged],” she said. “It’s lovely though, isn’t it?”

Now, Adele’s confirming recent reports that Rich proposed last month in London. Adele and Paul have been together since 2021. The 16-time Grammy winner spoke about the relationship in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, in November of 2021.

“I met him at a birthday party, we were on the dance floor,” Adele told Oprah during the interview as part of the singer’s “Adele: One Night Only” special.

“And then we met a couple years later. We went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting and I’m like ‘A business meeting about what?’ And then it was the first time we hung out on our own.”

“He’s just hilarious,” she added. “Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.”

Paul represents NBA players like LeBron James, Fred VanVleet, John Wall, Zach LaVine, etc.

Adele, 36, and Paul, who turns 44 on Dec. 16, have yet to announce a wedding date. Paul has three children from a previous relationship: Reonna, Richie, and Zane.

In August 2022, Adele revealed that she was “absolutely” open to remarrying, and the English singer-songwriter also hoped to expand her family.

“I definitely want more kids,” she told beauty and fashion magazine Elle. “I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.”

Paul is one of the most recognized agents in the NBA community, with the biggest name on his client list being Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. He founded Klutch Sports in 2012, and James became one of his first clients.

Klutch Sports has represented NBA stars such as Anthony Davis, De’Aaron Fox, Draymond Green, Trae Young, and more. Klutch’s NFL division also reps stars like DeAndre Hopkins, Jalen Hurts, Myles Garrett, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Paul recently began representing collegiate stars as well, taking on Bronny James, JuJu Watkins, and Justin Edwards last year. In 2022, Paul was listed at fourth on Forbes’ list of the “World’s Most Powerful Sports Agents.”