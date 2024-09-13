NBA

AJ Griffin Considering NBA Retirement After Two Seasons

By
James Foglio
Author photo
James Foglio Sports Editor

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

All posts by James Foglio
Sports Editor

Updated3 mins ago on September 13, 2024

Houston Rockets AJ Griffin Considering NBA Retirement After Two Seasons

Houston Rockets forward AJ Griffin is “seriously considering” stepping away from basketball after two NBA seasons at the age of 21, according to Shams Charania and Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

Griffin, who was selected 16th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2022 draft out of Duke, did not provide a reason why he’s been contemplating retirement. It’s unclear if this would be permanent or temporary.

The 6-foot-6 Griffin showed promise during his rookie season with the Hawks. In 72 games (12 starts) of the 2022-23 season, he averaged 8.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 19.5 minutes per contest.

In Atlanta’s 117-98 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 7, 2022, Griffin recorded a career-high 24 points on 10-of-15 (66.7%) shooting from the floor and 2-of-6 (33.3%) from beyond the arc. The former Duke star made both free throws as well.

The New York native also shot 46.5% from the field, 39% from deep, and 89.4% at the free throw line that season. However, he missed time at the beginning of the 2023-24 season for personal reasons. Atlanta did not give any details.

Atlanta Hawks traded AJ Griffin to Houston Rockets in June

In 20 games off the bench last season, he averaged just 2.4 points and 8.6 minutes per contest while shooting 29% from the floor, 25.6% from 3-point range, and a true shooting percentage of 38.2%.

As part of a three-team trade in June, the Hawks sent him to Houston; Atlanta traded cash to the Miami Heat; the Rockets traded Pelle Larsson to Miami; and the Heat dealt Nikola Djurisic to Atlanta. The Hawks also received a trade exception.

Per Spotrac, AJ Griffin is owed a guaranteed $3.9 million this season. This is part of the four-year, $17.1 million rookie-scale contract he signed with the Hawks in July 2022. If he retires, he will walk away from that. The Rockets have a $5.9 million team option for the 2025-26 season.

Griffin is also the son of former NBA player Adrian Griffin, who coached the Bucks for the first 43 games of last season. Doc Rivers became Milwaukee’s 18th head coach on Jan. 24, 2024.