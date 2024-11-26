NBA legend Alex English has claimed Nikola Jokic is building a case for being in the “greatest of all time” conversation.

Alex English Says Nikola Jokic is Building “Greatest of All Time”

There are few who command the level of respect that Alex English does around Denver, but even he – perhaps the franchise’s greatest player ever – has admitted that crown may belong to someone else.

The eight-time NBA All Star, who had his number two jersey retired over 30 years ago, has made a bold claim over the Nuggets’ current cornerstone.

Few would argue that Nikola Jokic could well be remembered as the franchise’s greatest ever player, but English has gone a step further by claiming he has all the credentials to be the league’s ‘GOAT’ too.

Speaking to Altitude Sports Network, English said “He’s [Jokic] making a case for being the best of all time at a position that people usually don’t give that acclaim to.

“I remember when I first met him he was so humble and he’s still humble and that’s what makes a good star a superstar.”

Nikola Jokic GOAT Credentials

Does English have a point?

Nikola Jokic has very few offensive weaknesses; a rebounding monster, playmaking master and a consistent high points scorer – in short, there are few who come close his half-court abilities in the NBA.

Both Lebron James and Michael Jordan – two names widely considered to be at the very summit of the ‘GOAT’ debate – won their first title aged 27, just like Jokic did last year after leading the Nuggets to their first ever NBA championship.

According to NBA sportsbooks, Jokic is on course for a fourth MVP, which would tie him with LeBron.

This season he is averaging 29.8 points, 14.8 rebounds and 12.3 assists for Nuggets who are currently 9-7 after being put to the sword by OG Anunoby and the Knicks on Monday night.

The only thing missing from Jokic’s colorful career was a lighting fast start in his formative years, much like Jordan and LeBron experienced.

Longevity will also be a considerable uphill battle if he is to match those in the conversation – particularly LeBron who is still throwing up huge numbers at the ripe old age of 39, and catching his ungodly 40k-10k-10k appears a nigh-impossible feat.