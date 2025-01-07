Allen Iverson Ultra-Rare Card Hits Auction, Could Fetch $200K

A rare Allen Iverson card hit the auction block at Heritage Auctions on New Year’s Day, and one potential buyer has already placed a $160,000 bid on it, according to TMZ Sports.

1997 Skybox E-X 2001 Allen Iverson (Essential Credentials Now) card is marked No. 2 of three, has a PSA 5 grade

The 1997 Skybox E-X 2001 Allen Iverson (Essential Credentials Now) card is expected to shatter records. Per Heritage Auctions, the previous record for an Iverson card sale was $79,200.

“The Allen Iverson #3 is an ultra-rare and highly sought-after card of the Hall of Fame guard, renowned for his electrifying play and cultural impact on the NBA,” the description reads. “Limited to just three copies, this card features the distinctive design and bold aesthetic that define the Essential Credentials series.”

Furthermore, the card features Iverson in a Sixers jersey on the front and his 1996-97 rookie year stats on the back. Additionally, it is marked No. 2 of three, and it has a PSA 5 grade, meaning the card shows some signs of wear.

There are still three weeks of bidding left; the auction officially closes on Jan. 21. A spokesperson for Heritage Auction informed TMZ Sports that the Iverson card could fetch up to $200,000.

Iverson won NBA Rookie of the Year in 1997

Allen Iverson was selected No. 1 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1996 NBA draft out of Georgetown. In 76 games (74 starts) of the 1996-97 season, he averaged 23.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 2.1 steals, and 40.1 minutes per contest en route to winning NBA Rookie of the Year.

In Philadelphia’s 125-118 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 12, 1997, he recorded 50 points on 17-of-32 (53.1%) shooting from the floor, 5-of-9 (55.6%) from deep, and 11-of-18 (61.1%) at the foul line.

Iverson went on to become an 11-time NBA All-Star, a seven-time All-NBA member, and he won the All-Star Game MVP Award in 2001 and 2005. The Virginia native was named NBA MVP in 2001 as well.

In 914 career NBA regular-season games (901 starts) across 14 seasons, he averaged 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.2 steals, and 41.1 minutes per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field, 31.3% from 3-point range, and 78% at the free throw line.