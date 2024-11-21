Houston Rockets cruised past the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night as Alperen Sengun’s 31-point barrage led them to a dominant 130-113 win.

Alperen Sengun Sets New NBA Assists Record

Alperen Sengun clocked in with an uncharacteristically low two assists against the Pacers on Wednesday night, but it was enough for the 22-year-old to set a new NBA assists record in only his fourth season.

On a night where he was Houston’s chief points-scorer, rather than their lead playmaker, the Turk clocked in with 31 points and 12 rebounds, while making 12 of his 19 shots (63.2% FG), and six from eight free throws (75.0%) as he put Indiana to the sword in a dominant display.

According to Stat Muse, Sengun joins an illustrious group of four other Rockets centers who have put up double-digit 30+ points; Hakeem Olajuwon, Elvin Hayes, Moses Malone and Yao Ming.

With his two assists to compliment, Sengun now holds the record for most assists by a center in NBA history before turning 23, with 864.

Alperen’s court vision is unreal! He sees everything. A real playmaker in every sense!pic.twitter.com/w53rKmPVH2 — Alperen Şengün Stats (@SengunStats) November 21, 2024



He also has an NBA-leading 12 double-doubles this season; for context, no one his age has even reached double figures at this stage.

With Sengun commanding the floor the Rockets’ young re-build looks to be heading in only one direction, as they continued their impressive 11-5 start.

NBA sportsbooks now have them strongly favored to secure a playoff berth after their sixth win across their last seven.

On any other night the focus may well have been on resurgent third year forward Jabari Smith Jr, who appears to have recovered from troubling early-season form. He put up 20+ points for the second time in four games and finished with 23 points and eight rebounds, while making 61.5% of his 13 shots and missing just two from five beyond the arc (60.0%).

Fred VanVleet was also directly involved in Houston’s heavy scoreline as he scored 18 points, six assists, and chipped in with four steals, connecting with half of his eight three-point attempts.

The Rockets are back in action on Friday night as they prepare for the first of two consecutive home games with Portland; the first being an NBA Cup affair.