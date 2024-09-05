Amazon Prime in Talks to Livestream Bally Sports Broadcasts of 13 NBA Franchises

Amazon Prime is in talks to become a major regional sports broadcaster for the NBA, MLB, and NHL, and could livestream Bally Sports broadcasts for 13 NBA franchises, according to Josh Kosman of The New York Post.

Amazon Prime could secure all Bally Sports broadcasts for 13 NBA franchises, five MLB teams, and nine NHL teams

The tech giant will also stream games of five MLB teams and nine NHL teams. Contract terms between Amazon and Diamond Sports, the bankrupt company that owns the Bally Sports brand, were undisclosed.

“The Seattle-based e-tailing giant headed by Jeff Bezos is in late-stage talks for a contract to livestream on Amazon Prime this coming season all the Bally Sports broadcasts of 13 NBA franchises, as well as five MLB teams and nine NHL teams, sources close to the situation said,” Kosman wrote.

Under the deal, Amazon would broadcast all NBA games that are not nationally televised for the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the San Antonio Spurs.

The new streaming service could launch next month with the start of the NHL and NBA seasons. Fans will pay roughly $20 per month for access to their home team’s local games through Amazon Prime. This means fans with Prime accounts would no longer need a cable subscription to watch local games.

However, Bally will still continue to broadcast the games across cable networks nationwide. Last month, Amazon reportedly backed out of an agreement to invest $115 million in Diamond.

Tech giant announced its 11-year deal with the NBA and the WNBA in July

Diamond has the digital streaming rights to five MLB teams on its Bally’s network: the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays.

Additionally, Bally Sports broadcasts local games of the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins, and Texas Rangers. Those contracts are set to expire at the end of the current season.

According to Kosman, his sources said Amazon is now in talks to broadcast all NHL local games this season for the Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Amazon currently livestreams an NHL Prime Monday Hockey Night in Canada.

In July, Amazon announced its 11-year deal with the NBA and the WNBA. This made the company the exclusive streaming service for 66 nationally televised regular season games starting in the 2025-26 season. The agreement also includes playoff games.

Diamond, which operates under Bally Sports, will be changing its name if it emerges from bankruptcy in November.