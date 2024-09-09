Angel Reese Ruled Out for Rest of WNBA Season with Wrist Injury

Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese suffered a season-ending wrist injury Friday against the Los Angeles Sparks, the WNBA star announced Saturday on X. Reese, 22, was selected seventh overall by Chicago in the 2024 draft out of LSU.

“What a year,” Reese posted on social media. “I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol.

“Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so.

“I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. ‘God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.'”

In 34 games (all starts), Reese averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 32.5 minutes per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 73.6% at the free throw line.

The 6-foot-4 Reese also had 26 double-doubles, second most in a season in WNBA history. Earlier this summer, she set a WNBA record with 15 consecutive double-doubles as well.

At the moment, Reese is still leading the league this season in total rebounds (446), offensive rebounds (172), rebounds per game, and personal fouls (119).

In Chicago’s 86-68 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Aug. 18, she scored 19 points and grabbed a then-career-high 20 rebounds, becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to post 20 double-doubles in just 27 games.

On Aug. 26, in the Sky’s 77-75 loss against the Las Vegas Aces, Reese recorded 11 points and a career-high 22 rebounds. The Maryland native finished 4-of-16 (25%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 (75%) at the foul line.

Prior to her injury, Reese had been considered a top contender for the Rookie of the Year. Her impressive play earned her an All-Star selection, along with Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark.

Reese and Clark became the first pair of rookies to earn All-Star nods since 2014. Reese was the Sky’s fourth rookie All-Star and first since 2013.

Additionally, Reese still intends to play in Unrivaled, the new 3×3 league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier that launches in January.

The Sky (12-22) are eighth in the standings, fighting to secure the final spot in the WNBA playoffs. However, the second half of Chicago’s season has been quite dreadful overall, winning just two games across 10 contests.

Despite going 2-8, the second-worst record in the league in that span, the Sky ended a seven-game losing streak Friday against the Sparks in Chennedy Carter’s first game back since Aug. 25.