Anthony Davis reveals that Lakers ‘can’t wait’ to take revenge on the Nuggets during season opener

The Lakers were last season’s surprise as no one expected them to reach the 2022/23 playoffs and end up reaching the Western Conference Finals. However, the purple and gold clashed against the eventual champions and were easily swept away by Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets.

Now, the talk of the summer is all about their regular-season opener against Denver, which is seen in the Los Angeles camp as the perfect opportunity to take revenge on their opponents and start off the new season in fashion.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone was especially outspoken about beating the Lakers last season and went all the way to mock them, joking about how he was considering retirement after LeBron James‘ remarks about contemplating this himself.

Lakers vs. Nuggets on Oct. 24th 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/iz0jLtn8JO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2023

Anthony Davis attended the press this Monday and described the trash talk as “motivational”. “There was just so much of that going on it was like, ‘All right, we get it, y’all won.’ But me and Bron had some conversations like, ‘We can’t wait [to play them again.]’,” he added.

Then it was Austin Reaves’ turn to take the mic, and he talked long and hard about the Denver discourse.”I think everybody knows it was pointed at us,” he said about Malone’s comments. “They can do it indirectly if they want, but I think it was very obvious to the public eye. That’s why everybody was talking about it.”

During the summer, even LeBron seemingly addressed the mockery with a post on his Instagram account that read: “I hear I’m on your mind that much, huh??? I mean I guess I see why … Enjoy your light but just know I’m the SUN.”

Weeks later, even coach Darvin Ham was invited to the “This League Uncut” podcast and said that “this s— ain’t over.”

Reaves on the other hand, is well aware of the anticipation for the opener on October 24, but rather not waste time on social media.

“You see stuff,” Reaves said. “Me, personally, I try my best to stay off of social media and not look at all that stuff. To me, I go play every game the way I’m going to go play the first game against them. But I think it adds a little bit of motivation to go play really well. That’s really it.”

Reaves believes that the season opener against Denver is more a ‘big night for them’ than it is for the purple and gold team

Even though the Lakers guard hopes to spoil the night Denver gets to raise their championship banner in their arena on opening night, he believes that the pressure to win is more on their opponent’s side.

“I was happy to see Denver as the first game,” Reaves expressed. “It’s a big night for them, as it should be. You tip your hat to them. They played a hell of a series against us and then went and won it in the Finals against Miami, so you tip your hat. But at the end of the day, we can go get a win that first game on their ring night. Obviously not spoil their day [completely], but start off our season in a good way.”

However, the 25-year-old did admit that he can’t stop thinking about that series which saw them lose 4-0 to the current champions, but hopes to have learned from his mistakes.

“I’ve actually thought about [the series] quite a bit because everyone you talk to brings it up,” Reaves said. “‘What could y’all have done to at least win a game?’ Everybody wasn’t happy we got swept. Obviously, we weren’t happy. I’ve thought about it a lot.”