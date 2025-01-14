NBA

Anthony Edwards Becomes The Eighth Player To Score 40 Points Against The Wizards This Season

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Sports Editor

Updated2 hours ago on January 14, 2025

anthony edwards

Anthony Edwards scored 41 points against the Wizards on Monday night, becoming the eighth player in the league this season to score 40+ on Washington.

Washington Defense Continues To Struggle

The Minnesota Timberwolves surged late on Monday night to beat the Wizards, with an impressive fourth quarter performance led by Anthony Edwards.

‘Ant-Man’ led all scores with 41 points in Washington, shooting 14-25 from the field with 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Despite his good night, Edwards’ statline was slightly hampered with a disappointing seven turnovers.

No other team has allowed anywhere near as many 40+ point games from opponents this season as the Wizards have, with eight stars having it all their way against the Washington defense.

The win for Minnesota took them into the top half of the West as the hunt for a playoff birth begins to heat up.

Who Has Scored 40+ vs Washington This Season?

See a list below of all eight players who have scored over 40 points against the Wizards this season.

  1. Nikola Jokic – 56
  2. Jalen Brunson – 55
  3. CJ McCollum -50
  4. Victor Wembanyama – 50
  5. James Harden – 43
  6. Giannis Antetokounmpo – 42
  7. Anthony Edwards – 41
  8. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 41

Anthony Edwards Praises Wizards Rookie

Following his impressive performance on Monday night, Edwards was very positive about rookie opponent Alexander Sarr and the young core of his Wizards team.

“They’re good man, I didn’t know the Sarr kid was 19, I mean, I’m only 23. I’m making this sound like I’m old, but yeah, I didn’t know he was only 19, yeah, it’s crazy.

“They got a great young core … they got a couple of vets: Kuz, Valanciunas — I didn’t know they had Malcolm Brogdon on the bench. So, they got vets over there, so it’s a good mesh.”

Sarr is currently favoured with the best online sportsbooks to win the NBA rookie of the year award, at a price of +150 after Jared McCain was ruled out for the season.

 