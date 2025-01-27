This past weekend was a special one for Anthony Edwards, as he led Minnesota to victory in a 133-104 win over Denver, with 34 points to his name. Incredibly, the young superstar earned a spot at the top of the Timberwolves’ all-time historic three-point list, just over former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns.

The 23-year-old dropped in 14 of his 23 shots from the floor, and powered his team with 23 points only in the second half, as they pulled away after leading by 11 at halftime. The forward’s third three-pointer of the night, meant the 967th of his career, for most in his club’s history.

The Ant Man’s performance was special this Saturday, as he shot 9 of 10 for 20 points on uncontested field goal attempts, also attacked inside with 10 of 13 of his shots coming from inside the paint, and 9 of 9 for 20 points came directly off a pass, plus the Wolves shot 9 of 11 off his own passes.

ANTHONY EDWARDS. WOLVES ALL-TIME LEADER IN 3PM. HE'S ONLY 23 YEARS OLD. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/uupEIlAfow — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 25, 2025

As if it wasn’t enough, the Nuggets only shot 5 of 12 into the rim when Edwards played as the primary defender. Alongside him, Julius Randle posted 21 points, and Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota, who earned a second-consecutive triumph this weekend.

Another positive reason for Anthony’s display, is the fact that he’s learning how to deal with defenders double-teaming against him, something he admitted weeks ago that frustrated his game. “I’m only 23, I don’t want to be just passing the ball all night, you feel me?… But the way that they’re guarding me, I think I have to,” he told insider Jon Krawcynski at the time.

The Wolves All-Star reportedly asked Bulls legend Michael Jordan for advice over how to deal with double-team defenses

After Saturday’s win, Edwards reportedly revealed that he recently reached out to Michael Jordan for advice: “I was told by someone in his circle that three weeks ago Ant reached out to Michael Jordan on advice on how to handle some of the double teams and traps that he’s seeing. He’s been extremely frustrated up until late.”

Whatever they talked about, it certainly feels like it has worked. During his last five outings, the Ant Man has averaged 30.2 points and 6.2 assists per game (shooting at 44% from beyond the arc), which is an improvement considering he is 26.3 and 4.4 for the entire campaign son far.

During these past five matches, Minnesota went 3-2, losing only to the Grizzlies and Cavaliers, but then was able to beat Denver comfortably this weekend. Check out the highlights from his 34-point performance in the link above.

It seems more and more evident that the Wolves will need to continue to build around Edwards, as he has all the talent needed to continue as the franchise’s future. However, that also means that the club needs to continue to build around him, just as MJ had stars like Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen.