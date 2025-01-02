Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards thinks OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the frontrunner to win MVP.

Edwards on Gilgeous-Alexander: “The MVP of the NBA, he’s unguardable”

With averages of 31.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists a night, there’s no arguing that Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the NBA’s best talents and he holds strong MVP credentials.

As per the best online sportsbooks, the 26-year-old is currently the outright favorite (-120) to win the award ahead of Nikola Jokic (+137) – but the betting is extremely close.

Speaking after Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 40 points in a win over the Timberwolves, Edwards told the media:

“I don’t know if they could give it to [Jokic] again. Yeah, I would say Shai. Yeah, he’s looking like the MVP, man. He was incredible once again tonight. He’s consistent every night. His team gonna give him the ball and just let him rock out every night.

“I hope they give [MVP] to him this year for sure. I feel like he should have won it last year, but he’s playing out his mind right now.”

Shai is the first to score 1K PTS this season. No one else even has 900. pic.twitter.com/0PYDLzWMuM — Real Sports (@realapp_) January 1, 2025

The Canadian star said he appreciated Edwards’ comments and thinks they hold plenty of weight:

“It’s a really good feeling. No offense to you guys in the media, but the best satisfaction is when your peers and the guys that do the same thing for a living at a very high level that you do recognize and respect your craft and your talent.

“That’s a really good feeling.”

Last season, OKC‘s star man finished second in MVP voting but there looks to be every chance that he’ll go one better this time around and get his hands on the award.

The Thunder are currently top of the Western Conference by a large margin and only the Cleveland Cavaliers have a better overall record in the league.