The headline ‘Anthony Edwards fined’ has become an all-too-common occurrence in his relatively short NBA career, with his latest profanity sanction setting him back a cool $100,000.

Anthony Edwards Fined $100,000 For Profanity

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was fined $100,000 on Sunday by the NBA for breaching their profanity rules.

The 23-year-old was sanctioned for – as executive vice president Joe Dumars said – “using profane language” whilst appearing in an on-court television interview following his team’s victory over the Houston Rockets on December 27th.

Edwards posted 24 points, three assists and five rebounds that evening.

The NBA released a statement, reading: “The fine amount is based in part on Edwards’ history of using inappropriate and profane language during media interviews”.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/DY8UecUjVz — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 29, 2024



Indeed, this latest fine – although a drop in the ocean for a man who earns $42 million per-year – is the fourth in as many weeks for the two-time All-Star.

The Timberwolves regular continues to be an integral part of the franchise, averaging 24.9 points in 31 NBA games this season, but his latest transgression will have higher-ups questioning his conduct.

Edwards Fines Now Total Over $200,000

$100,000 only adds to Edwards’ remarkable tally of fines this season, which are quickly racking up to an astonishing amount.

The Georgia native was also fined $35,000 on November 17th for making an obscene gesture on the court, before being handed a further $25,000 sanction on December 9th for using foul language after the Timberwolves won at Golden State.

Add to that a further $75,000 two weeks later when criticizing officials during a loss to the Warriors on December 21st, and Edwards total fines add up to $235,000.