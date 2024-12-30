NBA

Anthony Edwards Sanctioned Once Again For Sweary Tirade, Profanity Fines Now Total Over $200,000

Author photo
By
Charlie Rhodes
Author photo
Charlie Rhodes Sports Editor

Charlie is an accomplished journalist with years of experience producing sport-orientated content. A passionate basketball expert and analyst, Charlie has garnered considerable experience on both sides of the pond including published work on popular online news outlets such as 90min and FootyAccumulators. He has also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.

All posts by Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor

Updated6 hours ago on December 30, 2024

Anthony Edwards Fined

The headline ‘Anthony Edwards fined’ has become an all-too-common occurrence in his relatively short NBA career, with his latest profanity sanction setting him back a cool $100,000.

Anthony Edwards Fined $100,000 For Profanity

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was fined $100,000 on Sunday by the NBA for breaching their profanity rules.

The 23-year-old was sanctioned for – as executive vice president Joe Dumars said – “using profane language” whilst appearing in an on-court television interview following his team’s victory over the Houston Rockets on December 27th.

Edwards posted 24 points, three assists and five rebounds that evening.

The NBA released a statement, reading: “The fine amount is based in part on Edwards’ history of using inappropriate and profane language during media interviews”.


Indeed, this latest fine – although a drop in the ocean for a man who earns $42 million per-year – is the fourth in as many weeks for the two-time All-Star.

The Timberwolves regular continues to be an integral part of the franchise, averaging 24.9 points in 31 NBA games this season, but his latest transgression will have higher-ups questioning his conduct.

Edwards Fines Now Total Over $200,000

$100,000 only adds to Edwards’ remarkable tally of fines this season, which are quickly racking up to an astonishing amount.

The Georgia native was also fined $35,000 on November 17th for making an obscene gesture on the court, before being handed a further $25,000 sanction on December 9th for using foul language after the Timberwolves won at Golden State.

Add to that a further $75,000 two weeks later when criticizing officials during a loss to the Warriors on December 21st, and Edwards total fines add up to $235,000.