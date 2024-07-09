At one point during the playoffs, it seemed as if the Timberwolves were true-title contenders, as they were being led by a wonder boy that goes by the name of Anthony Edwards. Stars throughout the NBA began to claim he was destined to dominate the league, until Minnesota clashed against Luka Doncic’s Dallas and faced elimination.

Despite ending the campaign in disappointment, the young All-Star’s confidence seems to continue to be on the rise. Now that he’s concentrated with Team USA’s training camp in Las Vegas, he showed more of his brutal confidence by suggesting the squad will play around him.

For example, this past Sunday he was asked by the press about his role in the men’s national team during the Olympic Games, where he will compete alongside Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and LeBron James. “I’m still the No. 1 option,” the 22-year-old said. “Y’all might look at it differently, but I don’t.”

The Wolves superstar wasn’t shy at all about addressing the talent he’s been developing during his 4-year career in the big leagues, especially as he’s delivered with strong performances. Just last season, he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest.

However, one of the biggest reasons why he might be perceived as the most cocky, is because he’s the youngest athlete in the Team USA roster, something that hasn’t stopped him from thinking he will have an active role in Paris. “I just go out there and be myself. … Shoot my shots, play defense. They’ve got to fit in to play around me. That’s how I feel,” Edwards insisted.

Just like him, other stars like Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Tyrese Haliburton and even Curry, are all making their Olympic debuts this summer. The Warriors guard, who was eligible to participate in 2016 and 2020, explained how excited he is to finally get the chance to face this new experience in his career.

“When you have this type of talent — the best in our league and the best in the world — we want to continue our dominance as Team USA. I’m very excited about just taking it and soaking it all in. But, the competition and challenge to win is probably going to be as hard as it’s ever been. I think we’re up for it,” Steph shared.

