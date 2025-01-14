For the fifth time this 2024-25 season, which started only two-months-and-a-half ago, Anthony Edwards has been fined by the NBA due to the way he expresses himself during matches or even postgame interviews. In the past, he was punished for cursing on live television, but this time he made obscene gestures toward a game official.

The league announced that the Minnesota star must pay a $50k fine after their 120-106 win in Washington, but not because of his conduct during that contest, but the one over the weekend. With 1:26 left in the third quarter against the Timberwolves on Saturday night, he insulted a referee with his gestures.

The young forward was well aware of his misbehaviour. “I made a careless, young, dumb mistake, shooting birds,” he said about his actions this weekend, after scoring 41 points. “That has nothing to do with the refs at all. That’s all me mentally making a dumb mistake. I won’t do it again.”

Anthony Edwards has racked up almost $300K in fines so far this season after his latest fine for an obscene gesture at an official 😬 pic.twitter.com/zu833uNf1t — Ball Exclusives (@ballexclusives) January 14, 2025

The two-time All-Star, who is currently in his fifth NBA campaign, was subbed out with 2:25 remaining in the third that evening, and then received his ninth technical foul of the season while sitting on the bench. Ant is currently leading the league with most techs.

“I ain’t getting no more techs, I ain’t saying nothing else,” Edwards promised, as he’s been fined with a total of $285,000 for five different behavioural transgressions. The 23-year-old had 15 techs last year.

These situations are unfortunate for the Wolves star, considering he has the potential to become the next face of the NBA, but it blowing his chances away over poor conduct. Performance-wise, he’s at the top of his game.

Minnesota just beat Washington after an impressive fourth-quarter display by the ‘Ant-Man’, who’s led all scored with 41 points, while shooting 14-25 from the field with 7 assists and 6 rebounds.