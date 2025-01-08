Right after Anthony Edwards dropped his career-high 53 points against the Pistons this weekend, the Timberwolves star revealed he had an impactful meeting with a young fan once the game was over. Despite his team’s loss, the All-Star still felt inspired after a memorable performance in Detroit.

Why, you might ask? The Georgia native had met with Luca, a six-year-old Minnesota fan who attended the contest wearing Ant’s jersey. The young member from the audience had been sitting curtsied with a sign that read: “To Do: 1. Beat Cancer 2. Be The Next MJ.”

The Wolves guard exclaimed that he loved the sign as soon as he read it during the matchup, and even asked young Luca it he wanted him to sign it. The 23-year-old went on to put his signature on it, as well as the fan’s jersey, and finally ended the encounter with a group photo.

Anthony Edwards rocks wristband gifted from young fan in win over Clippers https://t.co/glTFZCsQEI pic.twitter.com/3VoriSwgwq — Bring Me The Sports (@BMTNSports) January 7, 2025

The Minnesota superstar later acknowledged that Luca gave him a wristband which included the phrase “love like Luca,” a very inspirational message for Ant. “OK, you know what Luca? I’ll wear this for the rest of my career on my left arm band just for you,” Edwards promised.

As if it wasn’t enough, the Olympic gold medalist then took the cancer patient around the Minnesota locker room, who many received wristbands from the young Luca. Some of the lucky ones included Wolves teammates Mike Conley, Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo.

True to his word, Ant wore the wristband during his team’s next contest on Monday, in which the two-time All-Star guard scored 37 points against the Clippers. The following night, Edwards dropped 32 vs. the Pelicans, also with Luca’s gift wrapped tight on his left arm.

The win against the Los Angeles club was special, as the 23-year-old also contributed with 8 assists and 7 rebounds that lead the charge in which Minnesota came back from a 19-point deficit at the half, to conquer the contest 108 to 106.

The Wolves superstar recently acknowledged his frustration when rival defenses double-team him: ‘I don’t know what to do’

We all knew that when the Timberwolves traded out Karl-Anthony Towns and his $220 million contract to the Knicks, his former teammate Anthony Edwards would have to take on many more offensive responsibilities than he’s used to. This has also meant that rivals are dedicating more defensive attention over the 23-year-old.

During his recent career-high display in Detroit, the same night he met Luca, Ant admitted he was feeling frustrated when opponents double-team against him. “That’s a good brand of basketball, but it’s not how I want to play, of course. I’m only 23, I don’t want to just be passing the ball all night,” he said. “But the way that they’re guarding me, I think I have to.”

The guard then admitted that it was “super hard” to stay in the game when this happens. “Them doubling me, definitely it’s like, ‘Bro, what is going on?’ I’m trying to figure it out … I don’t know what to do honestly, but it’s not fun.

“I don’t want to look like I’m not trying or not as good as I am, because I am, but I can’t show it because I’m getting double-teamed,” he kept at it. “It’s definitely frustrating to see these guys cooking us and I can’t cook them.”