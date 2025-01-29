Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a left shoulder injury, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Johnson suffered the injury against the Toronto Raptors last week, and has now been reportedly diagnosed with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He will undergo surgery.

This is a major blow for the Hawks, as Johnson was averaging 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals and a block in 36 games. He was also shooting 50 percent from the field and fully embracing the Robin role to Trae Young’s Batman.

Atlanta is currently ninth in the East at 22-25.

Sputtering Hawks May Need To Pivot?

This injury puts serious questions in front of Atlanta.

Losers of six straight, the team has to ask itself whether a pivot from competing for a spot in the Play-In Tournament is necessary.

Clint Capela has long been mentioned in trade rumors as Onyeka Okongwu looks capable of being the full-time starting center. De’Andre Hunter was linked to the Denver Nuggets earlier in the season before he emerged as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate with some stellar play.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is another name that has been linked to trade rumors and he has struggled immensely this season.

While the Hawks have reportedly been opposed to the idea of trading Larry Nance Jr., even that could change with how difficult they may find competing at a high level now.

Opportunity Abound

With such big shoes to fill, there is plenty of opportunity for someone to make a bigger impact moving forward.

Hunter will probably be tasked with the most to try and replace Johnson’s production, but the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Zaccharie Risacher may sense it’s his time to shine as well.

The talented rookie has himself struggled with injury of late, currently dealing with an adductor issue.

Vit Krejci has taken on a bigger role of late, putting up 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals over his last 10 games.