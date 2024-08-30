Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to Host 2031 NCAA Men’s Final Four

The NCAA Men’s Final Four is heading to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2031 after the COVID-19 pandemic nixed the city’s previous bid four years ago.

The Division I Men’s Basketball Committee announced Thursday that the Final Four will return to Atlanta for the first time since 2013, and the event will take place April 5 and 7.

ATL is BACK on the clock 🚨⏰ Atlanta will host the 2031 #MFinalFour on April 5 and 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, marking their 5th time hosting. pic.twitter.com/DL5O9RzBID — NCAA Men's Final Four (@MFinalFour) August 29, 2024

“The cancellation of the 2020 tournament, including the Men’s Final Four in Atlanta, was a necessary yet devastating decision for student-athletes, coaches and fans. It significantly impacted the Association and its membership, as well as the city of Atlanta, which has repeatedly been a terrific host to the event,” NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement.

“The committee has been empathetic in its consideration of replacing the 2020 Men’s Final Four for Atlanta, and ultimately the city competed favorably and won the opportunity to host again at long last in 2031. We are looking forward to working with the Atlanta team to provide another memorable Men’s Final Four experience.”

Atlanta will become just the seventh city to host five or more NCAA Fours

Atlanta hosted the NCAA Men’s Final Four in 1977, 2002, 2007, and 2013 and the Women’s Final Four in 1933 and 2003. With a fifth Final Four honor, Atlanta will become just the seventh city to host five or more Final Fours, the others being Kansas City, Indianapolis, New York, Louisville, New Orleans, Seattle, and San Antonio

The NCAA Final Four hosts for the years between 2024 and 2031 are already known. It will take place in San Antonio in 2025, Indianapolis in 2026 and 2029, Detroit in 2027, Las Vegas in 2028, and North Texas in 2030.

In addition to announcing Atlanta as the host site for the 2031 Final Four, the NCAA will reveal the preliminary round sites for the 2027 and 2028 NCAA Tournament in October.

UConn won its second straight national championship in Phoenix this past spring.

Furthermore, the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship will take place in Atlanta. The city will be a host site for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as well.

Atlanta will also host Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games for this year’s NCAA Tournament at State Farm Arena.