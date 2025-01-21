Auburn Claims Unanimous No. 1 Ranking in New AP Top 25

Auburn unanimous No.1, Duke climbs to No. 2 in AP Top 25 amidst national shakeup in college hoops.

Duke men’s basketball achieved its highest AP Top 25 ranking since the 2023-24 preseason, rising to No. 2 on Monday behind unanimous No. 1 Auburn. The Blue Devils, who opened the season at No. 7 and dropped as low as No. 12 after a 4-2 start, have now spent eight consecutive weeks in the top 10, climbing one spot in each of the last three polls.

Fueling Duke’s ascent is the nation’s longest winning streak, a 12-game tear highlighted by marquee victories, including a triumph over then-No. 2 Auburn, now the top team in the nation. The Blue Devils have also stormed to an 8-0 start in ACC play, their best conference start since the 2007-08 season. Duke’s rise coincided with Iowa State, last week’s No. 2 team, falling to West Virginia on Saturday.

Auburn, meanwhile, solidified its hold on the No. 1 ranking for a second straight week, improving to 17-1 after surviving a close call against Georgia. The Tigers became the first unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 since UConn’s historic 37-3 season culminated in a second straight national title last year.

Elsewhere in the poll, significant movement was sparked by a chaotic week in which 18 ranked teams suffered at least one loss. Iowa State dropped to No. 3, Gonzaga and Georgia tumbled out of the rankings entirely, and Michigan State entered the top 10 for the first time this season at No. 8. Newcomers to the poll include St. John’s, Missouri, West Virginia, and Louisville, while Houston rose to No. 7.

The crowded race behind Auburn sets the stage for an exciting second half of the season.

AP Top 25 Rankings

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 Auburn (62) 17-1 1,550 1 2 Duke 16-2 1,485 3 3 Iowa State 15-2 1,397 2 4 Alabama 15-3 1,338 4 5 Florida 16-2 1,262 5 6 Tennessee 16-2 1,170 6 7 Houston 14-3 1,151 10 8 Michigan State 16-2 1,109 12 9 Kentucky 14-4 1,057 8 10 Marquette 15-3 950 7 11 Purdue 15-4 906 17 12 Kansas 13-4 902 9 13 Texas A&M 14-4 794 11 14 Mississippi State 15-3 731 15 15 Oregon 15-3 638 13 16 Ole Miss 15-3 564 21 17 Illinois 13-5 526 19 18 Wisconsin 15-3 437 24 19 UConn 13-5 365 14 20 St. John’s 16-3 320 NR 21 Michigan 14-4 305 20 22 Missouri 15-3 275 NR 23 West Virginia 13-4 240 NR 24 Memphis 14-4 232 18 25 Louisville 14-5 125 NR

Also receiving votes: Texas Tech 104, Utah St. 38, Vanderbilt 35, Gonzaga 34, Georgia 30, Clemson 30, Arizona 21, Saint Mary’s 12, Cincinnati 4, Baylor 4, UC Irvine 3, Wake Forest 2, Creighton 2, Bradley 1, Maryland 1.

Auburn Claims Unanimous No. 1, SEC Dominates AP Poll

For the first time this season, men’s college basketball has a unanimous No. 1 team: the Auburn Tigers. Auburn, which claimed the top spot last week after Tennessee’s first loss of the season, earned all available first-place votes in this week’s AP poll. This marks the first unanimous No. 1 during a regular-season poll since UConn achieved the feat on Feb. 19 last year. The Huskies stumbled in their next game but didn’t lose again, capping their season with a second national championship and unanimous status in the final poll.

Louisville is back in the AP Top 25 for the first time since January 2021, landing at No. 25 under first-year coach Pat Kelsey. The Cardinals (14-5) have turned their season around after a 6-5 start, winning eight straight games, including impressive victories over North Carolina, Clemson, and Pitt in the New Year.

West Virginia, under first-year coach Darian DeVries, continues to impress. The Mountaineers (13-4) boast four Quadrant 1 victories, including wins over Iowa State, Kansas, Gonzaga, and Arizona. Picked 13th in the Big 12 preseason poll, West Virginia has exceeded expectations and is firmly in the conversation for coach of the year honors.

Even after Georgia dropped out this week, the SEC leads all conferences with nine ranked teams, including five in the top 10. The Big Ten follows with six ranked teams, while the Big 12 has five. The SEC’s dominance underscores the league’s strength as the season heads into its pivotal stretch.