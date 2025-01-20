Lakers fans were left nervously waiting on the latest Austin Reaves injury update after he appeared to collide knees with the opposition on Sunday night.

Austin Reaves Injury Update Ahead of Lakers vs Wizards

The LA Lakers failed to make it three straight wins for the first time since mid-December after falling to the in-form Clippers on Sunday night.

Their Intuit Dome debut was largely a display of everything the Clippers are, and everything the Lakers aren’t at this moment in time.

Norman Powell, James Harden and Ivica Zubac all posted 20-plus points on the night for the Clippers, while LeBron James shouldered the lion’s share of scoring for their city rivals once again.

Not only did it condemn the Lakers to their 18th loss of the season, but their first trip to the Intuit Dome resulted in a worrisome casualty.

Austin Reaves – who is proving to be one of the most important cogs in JJ Redick’s ramshackle squad despite rumours of a trade – left the game with a left knee injury.

With just under four minutes remaining on the clock, Reaves stretched for a rebound but appeared to collide knees. He was seen clutching his leg before limping to the sideline and sitting out the rest of the game.

Despite Reaves visibly struggling to exit the court, JJ Redick suggested that the injury may not be as serious as it initially appeared.

The man himself also said that he did indeed take a knock to his knee, but the latest Austin Reaves injury update points towards full fitness ahead of the Lakers’ home slate with the Wizards on Tuesday night.

Despite the Lakers suffering another deflating loss in a topsy-turvy season, NBA sportsbooks still have them odds-on to secure safe passage to the playoffs.

AUSTIN REAVES DROPS CAREER HIGH 38 🚨 ⭐️ 38p (15 in 4Q)

⭐️ 4 threes

⭐️ 3a, 3r, 2s, 1 b

⭐️ 56.5 FG%@Lakers win a close one over Brooklyn! pic.twitter.com/4nx957afXv — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2025

Austin Reaves Stats This Season Show the Lakers Can’t Afford to Lose Him

Since D’Angelo Russel’s trade to the Nets, Reaves has taken up the mantle of the Lakers’ playmaking fulcrum.

Fans will no doubt have undergone a momentary feeling of angst seeing Reaves exit the court given his growing importance to the franchise.

After receiving the plaudits of teammate LeBron James after posting a career-best 38-point performance versus the Nets last week, Reaves is now averaging 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists per-game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc.

These are legitimate All-Star level numbers from a man whose clearly enthused by his new-found importance.