Barring a setback, Paul George will make his Philadelphia 76ers debut on Monday vs. the Suns

Through their first five games in the 2024-25 season, the Philadelphia 76ers are 1-4. The team has been without two of their top players, Joel Embiid and Paul George. Both players were dealing with knee injuries heading into the season. Embiid’s status is still unknown but the Sixers are expected to get a multi-time all-star back on Monday.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Paul George is expected to make his 76ers debut on Monday night vs. the Snns. The 2024-25 season will be George’s 15th year in the NBA. He last played with the LA Clippers for five seasons. All-star guard Tyrese Maxey needs help to get the team back on track. The 76ers are hoping Geroge can provide that as he makes his season debut on Monday night vs. the 5-1 Phoenix Suns.

Paul George will make his 76ers debut on Monday night vs. Phoenix

With the emergence of Tyrese Maxey as an all-star guard, the 76ers are still trying to cash in on their championship window. However, that’s not going to be easy for the Sixers in 2024-25. To start the season, Paul George and Joel Embiid missed the first five games due to injury. There’s no news on when Embiid will return but 34-year-old Paul George is expected to make his season debut for the Sixers on Monday. The nine-time all-star hyperextended his knee in a preseason game but is set to make his Sixers debut barring a setback.

Tyrese Maxey was doing what he could throughout the first five games. Unfortunately, the Sixers only have one win and it took OT to get it. The team desperately needs a veteran presence back on the court and Paul Geroge can provide that. With the Clippers in 2023-24, George averaged (22.6) points, (5.2) rebounds, (3.5) assists, and (1.5) steals per game. He played and started 74 games last season for LA. It was his first time starting 70+ games since the 2018-19 season. Even at 34, George is still an elite two-way player who will surely play a big role in Philly, They need to get back on track quickly and have a big-time matchup on Monday vs. the Suns who are 5-1.