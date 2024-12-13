Eight-time Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick reportedly checked in with NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, the greatest Tar Heel ever, before taking the UNC head coaching job.

Bill Belichick talked to NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, Pro Football Hall of Famers Julius Peppers, Lawrence Taylor

The former New England Patriots head coach and general manager said Jordan was among the UNC legends he chatted with and sought advice from before accepting his new gig.

Belichick, 72, told media members at a news conference in Chapel Hill that he also spoke with Pro Football Hall of Famers Julius Peppers and Lawrence Taylor, two of the greatest defensive players in league history.

However, Belichick — being the closed book that he is — didn’t go into any further details. “Very supportive,” he said of the talks with the famed alums.



“There’s been a ton of support,” Bill Belichick added, “from ex-players and other UNC alums. This is a great brand and a great support system here. So I’m excited to spend more time with these people.”

As a freshman, Michael Jordan was a member of the Tar Heels’ national championship team in 1982. In 101 career NCAA games, he averaged 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 steals, and 30.8 minutes per contest.

Among the other accolades Jordan won at North Carolina include ACC Rookie of the Year (1982), ACC Player of the Year (1984), USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year (1983, 1984), and National College Player of the Year (1984).

His Airness received two Consensus first-team All-American selections (1983, 1984) as well. In 2002, he was named to the ACC 50th Anniversary men’s basketball team, honoring the 50 greatest players in ACC history.

Jordan went on to win six NBA championships, five MVPs, and six Finals MVPs with the Chicago Bulls.

Bill kept his father’s old Tar Heels sweater throughout the decades

Bill Belichick said he also had conversations with the players before he stepped to the podium Thursday afternoon.

The NFL’s legendary coach was gifted a cut-sleeve UNC hoodie before the ceremony even began. Bill also shared that he had kept his dad’s old Tar Heels sweater throughout the decades.

Steve Belichick, Bill’s father, coached UNC’s backfield from 1953 through 1955. Before joining the Tar Heels, Steve had previously served as the head coach of Hiram College and the backfield coach at Vanderbilt University.

Bill also made it clear that he intends to remain at North Carolina, even if an NFL owner were to offer him a head-coaching position in the future, telling one reporter, “I didn’t come here to leave.”



Belichick and UNC agreed to a five-year, $50 million deal on Wednesday. North Carolina is relying on Belichick to turn around a program that went 6-6 this season and has not won 10 or more games in a season since 2015.

Bill spent 29 seasons as a head coach with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots. His overall NFL head-coaching record is 302-165 (.647). In his 24 seasons with the Pats, he led them to 17 AFC East titles, nine Super Bowl appearances, and six Super Bowl wins.

Belichick also won a pair of Super Bowls as the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator, and Taylor was his star defensive player in New York.