Bleak Times for Indiana Basketball, Mike Woodson

Mike Woodson and Indiana basketball have seemingly entered the end of an era through some terrible performances.

The Mike Woodson era in Indiana started with promise and hope. It appears the ending has begun and it is full of embarrassment and despair. The Indiana Hoosiers and head coach Mike Woodson have lost back-to-back games by 25+ points, both of which they were favored to win.

Now, it appears the end of the Mike Woodson era is nearing in Bloomington.

Echoes of a Program in Decline

Tuesday, January 14, 2025, is a date that will linger in the hearts of Indiana basketball fans—a moment that felt like the closing act of the Mike Woodson era. Inside the hallowed walls of Assembly Hall, where the echoes of past glory often resonate, frustration reached a boiling point. Chants of “Fire Woodson” poured from the student section as the Hoosiers suffered a humiliating 25-point loss to No. 19 Illinois. It was the second-largest home loss since Assembly Hall opened in 1971, a defeat that dropped Indiana to 13-5 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten.

The first half was a disaster. Indiana trailed by 30 points, surrendering a record 60 points before halftime. The Hoosiers’ players, at times, seemed disengaged, their effort as uninspiring as the chorus of boos from the crowd. For a program steeped in tradition and defined by banners and milestones, the contrast couldn’t have been starker. Head coach Mike Woodson, a Hoosier legend as a player under Bob Knight, called the performance “embarrassing.”

Things are escalating quickly in Bloomington pic.twitter.com/Qe04nKDKaH — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 15, 2025

To his credit, he didn’t deflect blame, but the loss reflected a larger pattern of underperformance. With a 1-5 record in Quad 1 games this season and just 15-34 in such matchups during Woodson’s tenure, Indiana basketball finds itself adrift, struggling to reclaim its identity.

A Program at a Crossroads

This isn’t just about a bad night on the court—it’s about the culmination of unmet expectations and strategic stagnation. Indiana basketball, once synonymous with innovation and excellence, now feels trapped in the past. While Illinois torched the Hoosiers with a modern, three-point-heavy offense, Woodson’s squad remains woefully behind. The Hoosiers rank 17th out of 18 Big Ten teams in points from three-pointers, with a shooting rate that is among the lowest in all of college basketball. Their inability to adapt to today’s game has been glaring, contributing to back-to-back 25-point losses in conference play.

I mean, what in the world is this Indiana? Particularly Oumar Ballo. What in the world? This is gross effort. This is the kind of effort where you have to sit Ballo the rest of the game, I think. You can't let that kind of effort go without serious accountability in terms of PT. pic.twitter.com/sdzuoEUCW0 — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) January 15, 2025

For Woodson, who rejuvenated the roster through the transfer portal after a disappointing 2023-24 season, the expectations were clear: turn potential into progress. Instead, the Hoosiers are trending toward another missed NCAA Tournament appearance. Short of a miracle—a deep conference tournament run or an improbable Final Four appearance—Woodson’s time at the helm appears to be nearing its end. Indiana’s faithful, and perhaps its administration, have reached the same conclusion: the program needs fresh leadership to honor its storied past while embracing the future.

Indiana basketball isn’t just a team; it’s a tradition. And that tradition deserves better.