The latest Boston Celtics injury reports lists two key starters as questionable ahead of Friday’s slate against the Pacers.

Boston Celtics Injury Report vs Indiana Pacers

The Boston Celtics will be hoping to return to form when they welcome the Pacers on Friday night, in the second of a four-game slate on home soil.

Their first, a defeat at the hands of the 76ers, means they lost consecutive games for the first time this season. However, they are sitting pretty near the summit of the Eastern Conference, just behind the Cavaliers.

Although NBA sportsbooks have the hosts down as warm favorites, preparation for the Celtics looks to have been far from ideal after listing two players on their latest injury report.

Kristaps Porzingis being listed as questionable may actually be a step in the right direction in terms of recovery, after he missed Wednesday’s second-half against the 76ers with a left ankle sprain.

Elsewhere, Jrue Holiday’s right shoulder problem saw him sit out Wednesday’s loss entirely, and the 34-year-old is reportedly still struggling to return to full fitness for Friday’s contest.

Porzingis has struggled to keep himself away from the medical room since recovering from leg surgery in the offseason.

He has been able to push through any problems to return for the next game however, but has missed chunks of games in three of his 12 NBA appearances so far this season.

He has not long recovered from an ankle problem he suffered in mid-December’s clash with the Wizards.

I don’t believe in Porzingis staying healthy anymore. I just pray he’ll be healthy when it matters the most like last season lmao — ⏳ (@kingDiaws) December 25, 2024

“I noticed that he played through it,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla commented on Wednesday night when questioned about Porzingis. “I asked him how he was. He said he was okay and then he got re-evaluated at halftime.”

As for the Indiana Pacers injury list, Obi Toppin will be assessed ahead of Friday’s slate although he is likely to miss the contest with an ankle problem.