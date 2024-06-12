It’s been almost two years and a half ago, since the last time Kristaps Porzingis set foot in Dallas for an NBA game. Now, it remains uncertain if the big man will be healthy enough to participate in Game 3 of the NBA Finals clash between the Celtics and Mavericks, as he injured himself in last Sunday’s victory.

First, it seemed like the Latvian’s injury wasn’t going to be a big deal, as even his coach Joe Mazzulla denied any idea of it being a bigger issue. However, results came in this Tuesday and revealed that the starting center is suffering a rare tendon issue in his lower left leg.

Even though Porzingis insists that he will do everything in his power to play on Wednesday evening, his team explained that he should take it day-to-day and will remain questionable for Game 3.

When asked about the nature of his injury, Kristaps wasn’t too sure about the specifics. “That’s something I’ll leave in the medical staff’s hands to determine whether I can go or not,” he shared. “Nothing is going to stop me unless I’m told I’m not to, or not allowed to play. That’s the only reason I would not be out there.”

Just as well, his coach will leave it in the hands of his medical staff. “We’ve taken the decision to play out of his hands because the importance of him,” Joe explained. “He’s going to do everything he can to play. We’re going to leave it up to our medical team. That’s really it.”

In his return during Game 1, his first career game beyond the first round, Porzingis jump-started the Celtics with 11 points and two blocks in the first quarter of the 107-89 win while finishing with 20 points, three blocks and six rebounds.

“Tonight was affirmation to myself that I’m pretty good,” the center expressed after his highly-awaited recovery. “I’m not perfect but I can play like this and I can add to this team. The adrenaline was pumping through my veins.”

His Boston teammates have expressed how important Porzingis’ NBA Finals return has been for their championship dreams

The Celtics have proved this postseason just how much depth their squad has, as Al Horford was key in the team’s playoff run in Kristaps’ absence. However, after witnessing his impactful return in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, his teammates sure are happy to have him back.

“Was it the first or second quarter? He just went on a run where he just, he hit the three, hit the middy, then ran back, got the block at the rim in transition,” Jaylen Brown said. “He was just making play after play and it was just like, all right, he’s back, there was no question about it then.”

Porzingis then went on to score 12 points in 23 minutes of Game 2. “We’re just so much of a better team when we have him. 7-4 unicorn, right? He’s as talented as they come,” Jayson Tatum said.

“Yes, we’ve had success and found ways to win without him. Obviously, we’re better when he’s on the team, when he’s out there playing with us,” the All-Star forward insisted.