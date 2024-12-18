One of Phoenix’s most important players in recovery is Bradley Beal, who has missed the team’s last two outings due to a knee injury. However, his coach revealed that the veteran guard took part in an individual workout practice this Tuesday, and might even play this Thursday against the Pacers.

“His practice was in the training room,” Mike Budenholzer expressed after training. “He did a bunch of rehab-type stuff. He did really well in the training room was what I got. It’s a big 24-36 hours, you know, and we’re hopeful that he continues to make progress and evaluate him each day.”

Despite winning their last two games, co-star Kevin Durant hopes the Suns can recover their injured players as soon as possible. During these past weeks, the work load has fallen over his and other teammates’ shoulders, while they await the long-list of players who are still in recovery. “We have had multiple guys out. Not just me, multiple guys that play heavy rotation minutes.

Mike Budenholzer said Bradley Beal spent today in training room. He followed up with individual on-court work. Said the next 24-36 hours will be big for Beal as far as returning from right knee swelling. Suns next game Thursday vs. Pacers. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ML0WkFNB45 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 17, 2024

“Ryan (Dunn), Brad (Beal), (Jusuf) Nurkic. We had a few guys out. We need everybody on the floor if we want to be a good team, so when we’re all healthy, we look pretty solid. We want to just keep everybody on the floor, man. It’s easier said than done, though,” KD shared this Tuesday.

Talking about Durant, reports started to flood the internet this week as sources indicated that the Warriors are considering in pursuing a trade for the 14-time All-Star forward. Despite dealing with injuries this campaign, the veteran has been averaging 26.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game.

“The Golden State Warriors are reportedly active in trade discussions as they look to maximize their chances of contending for a championship during All-NBA point guard Stephen Curry’s prime,” Newsweek’s Ricardo Klein posted this weekend.

His report then added: “However, a more ambitious trade scenario could completely reshape the Warriors’ title aspirations: a blockbuster deal to bring Phoenix Suns All-NBA power forward Kevin Durant back to the Bay Area.”