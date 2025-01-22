NBA Headlines

Bradley Beal trade rumors: The veteran SG is open to joining the Milwaukee Bucks

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

January 22, 2025

The 2024-25 NBA trade deadline will end in two weeks. Some teams will be sellers before February 6, and others will look to upgrade their rosters. The Phoenix Suns have been the subject of trade rumors for weeks. At 21-21, the team is desperate to make a change. 

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are two players the Suns will not part ways with this season. However, veteran Bradley Beal is on the chopping block. The 31-year-old sees the writing on the wall and that his time in Phoenix will end soon. Beal is now reportedly open to waiving his no-trade clause to join the Milwaukee Bucks. NBA insider Evan Sidery reported a potential four-team trade in the works. It would send Jimmy Butler to the Suns and Bradley Beal to the Bucks.

Will Bradley Beal be traded by the Suns ahead of the deadline?


On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns traded their unprotected 2031 first-round pick in exchange for three firsts. They received the least favorable firsts in 2025 of Cleveland/Minnesota, 2027 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah, and 2029 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah. With those picks in their possession, the Suns are expected to make another move to upgrade the roster. There is mutual interest between the Phoenix Suns and all-star Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. Acquiring three firsts gives the Suns enough draft capital to trade for Butler.

Phoenix and Miami cannot complete this trade alone. The Milwaukee Bucks are another team involved in this reported deal but a fourth facilitating team is still needed. If this four-way trade happens, the Phoenix Suns will acquire 35-year-old Jimmy Butler. Miami would acquire Khris Middleton and Bradley Beal would join the Bucks. The facilitating team would take on the remaining salary. The Suns are eager to make an upgrade to their roster and they believe Butler can do that. How many firsts will the Heat as for Butler?