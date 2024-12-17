The Charlotte Hornets were dealt a substantial blow in Monday’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers as Brandon Miller made a late exit with injury.

Brandon Miller injury update: “We’ll evaluate him, we’re on top of it”

Hornets head coach Charles Lee explained postgame that Miller possibly stepped on someone’s foot in front of the home bench before carrying on and tweaking his ankle again on the next possession after a layup.

“I think he might have stepped on a foot in front of our bench, not sure whose. Then going down the other way, he drives and lays it in… came down and retweaked it. We’ll evaluate him, and I know our performance staff will be on top of it.”

The Sixers came out on top as 121-108 winners in Charlotte and it was just a six-point game with 8:20 to go when Miller was forced to hobble off the floor and head to the locker room.

To Charlotte’s frustration, Monday’s clash finally offered an opportunity for the Hornets to field their preferred starting five of LaMelo Ball, Josh Green, Miller, Miles Bridges and Mark Williams on the floor together for the first time this season.

Brandon Miller heading to the locker room to get checked out after stepping on a foot. Looks like he rolled his left ankle. 😩 pic.twitter.com/aukUMDZIaN — /r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) December 17, 2024

Brandon Miller is displaying All-Star potential in sophomore year

The setback comes at an unfortunate time for Miller with All-Star voting on the horizon and while he probably won’t make it, averages of 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists a night certainly put you in the conversation.

Miller seemed to thrive in his role as the primary option on the team when Ball was out with injury recently and fans have been getting a good look at a player who could be an All-Star one day.

Brandon Miller last 10 games: 27.4 PPG

6.3 RPG

4.9 3PM

39.2 3P% Hooping. pic.twitter.com/xltHrwyuVU — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 10, 2024

As per the best online sportsbooks, the Hornets are still firmly out of the playoff picture – priced at +2200 to make the postseason but still with a chance of making the Play-In tournament (+800).