Bronny James’ NBA Summer League game-worn debut jersey sold for $38,400 at Sotheby’s “Summer League Selects” auction on Friday. Bronny, who turns 20 on Oct. 6, is the eldest son of LeBron James and was the No. 55 overall selection by the Los Angeles Lakers in this year’s NBA draft.

Despite being a second-round pick, he was arguably the top attraction of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. His jersey was expected to go for $6,000-$10,000, according to Yahoo Sports’ Ian Casselberry.

The 6-foot-2 Bronny even drew a far higher bid than the uniform of No. 1 draft pick Zaccharie Risacher. The Atlanta Hawks‘ rookie jersey sold for $3,360, per The Athletic. No. 3 selection Reed Sheppard had his Houston Rockets Summer League jersey sell for $15,600 as well.

More importantly, Bronny’s jersey nearly outsold his father’s at the Sotheby’s auction. A LeBron jersey worn for the Lakers’ Nov. 15, 2023, game against the Sacramento Kings went for $42,000, only $3,600 more than his son’s Summer League Jersey. LeBron registered a triple-double of 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in that matchup.

For an interesting comparison, Victor Wembanyama’s Summer League debut jersey sold for $62,020 last year after he was the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. His regular-season debut jersey went for $762,000.

Although Bronny’s regular-season debut jersey might not come close to Wembanyama’s mark, it could in the years ahead if he goes on to have a Hall-of-Fame career. That should go without saying.

In Bronny’s Summer League debut versus the Kings, Bronny finished with four points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal in a 104-98 loss. If LeBron’s son ends up having a remarkable NBA career, that jersey could be worth more in the future.

During the offseason, Bronny signed a four-year, $7.9 million contract with the Lakers on the same day LeBron agreed to a two-year, $104 million extension. The deal is essentially a one-plus-one deal that allows him to reassess his NBA future next summer.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Bronny’s contract begins at $1,157,143 in 2024-25 and increases to $1,955,377 the following year, $2,296,271 in 2026-27, and $2,486,955 for a team option in 2027-28.

Bronny and LeBron will become the first father-son duo to appear in a game together in NBA history.