Bronny James’ first G League game in nearly a month just so happened to be his best, as the 20-year-old scored a career-high 31 points on 10-of-22 shooting with four assists, three steals, and two rebounds in the South Bay Lakers’ 122-110 win over Rip City Remix on Friday.

“I’m just trying to get my confidence back is all,” James told Spectrum SportsNet. “Trying to go out and play my game, learn from every game. While I’m not playing in the G League, learn from the Lakers, learn from my vets and just keep trying to be myself.”

“I am having fun. Any time I’m playing basketball, any time I’m out here breathing, any time I’m out here walking … I’m grateful for everything.” This quote from Bronny ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zru7Q6qjMV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 25, 2025



“I’m happy with my results right now. I am having fun. Any time I’m playing basketball, any time I’m out here breathing, any time I’m out here walking. I’m grateful for everything,” James added.

His previous G League career-high in points was 30 set on Dec. 12. In Friday’s victory, James scored 25 of his points in the second half, including 13 in the fourth quarter.

James also threw down a one-handed dunk for an and-1 opportunity in the third quarter, giving the Lakers an 81-80 lead over Rip City. The dunk was part of a 16-4 run that put South Bay ahead 94-84.

More importantly, the poster dunk was over 6-foot-11 center Sterling Manley. That was a big play for a shorter guard like James, who is only 6-foot-2 and sharing a court with giants.

South Bay outscored Rip City 64-43 in the second half.

In 10 G League games, James is averaging 16.3 points on 39% shooting, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per contest. He’s averaging 23 points on 45.8% shooting from 3-point territory, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game in three regular-season appearances.



Friday was his first appearance with South Bay since Dec. 28.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James 55th overall in the second round of last year’s draft out of USC. In Los Angeles’ season-opener victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 22, LeBron and Bronny became the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time.