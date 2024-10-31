Bronny James scored his first career points in the NBA during garbage time of the Los Angeles Lakers’ defeat in Cleveland.

Bronny, son of one of the league’s greatest ever players in LeBron James, saw an NBA floor for the second time in his career on Wednesday and made good use of the opportunity.

In a blowout loss for the Lakers, head coach JJ Redick emptied the bench in the final minutes and handed James Jr the chance to put his first competitive points on the board.

The 20-year-old used one of his father’s signature moves to create a bit of space from his defender Jaylon Tyson, rising up and knocking down a long two.

According to reports, Los Angeles will now send Bronny to the G League – the official minor league organisation of the NBA, where he will represent the South Bay Lakers.

The youngster made history in the Lakers’ season opener last week, sharing the floor with LeBron against the Minnesota Timberwolves to become the first father-son duo to play together.

“It was insane,” Bronny said. “Much more than I anticipated for sure. It’s all love. It was a nice moment. The chants really got me. I was straight faced, but I felt it and it felt pretty good, especially coming from here.”

Bronny was born in Cleveland, Ohio in October 2004 while his father was playing for the Cavaliers, with Wednesday’s outing a heartwarming, full circle moment for the James family.

The USC graduate has come a long way in a short space of time, especially after the events on July 24, 2023, where he suffered cardiac arrest during a practice session at college.

James Jr made a full recovery and is now living his dream in the NBA, hoping to carry the family name through the coming years.