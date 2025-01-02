Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ youngest son, Bryce James, announced Wednesday on Instagram that he has committed to play college basketball at the University of Arizona. LeBron also immediately announced the news on his personal Instagram, congratulating Bryce on his commitment.

According to Jason Scheer of WildcatAuthority.com, James was drawn to Arizona because of head coach Tommy Lloyd’s “ability to develop players and his patience with that process.”

“🐻 DOWN⬇️!!!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS MAXIMUS!! SO PROUD OF YOU!!!” LeBron James wrote on Instagram with a bunch of heart and teary eyed emojis.

Similar to his older brother, Bronny James, Bryce plays his high school basketball at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard is a 3-star recruit who ranks as the No. 257 overall player and No. 46 shooting guard in the class of 2025, according to 247 Sports.

Bryce James, 17, had also received scholarship offers from Ohio State, Duquesne, and USC. Given that LeBron is widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Bryce has long been a recruitment target for several college programs, but he is not as highly touted as Bronny was coming out of high school.

247 Sports’ director of scouting, Adam Finkelstein, described Bryce as a type of player who “needs to be given time and space to run his own race” and “is a fundamentally sound player with solid perimeter size and a good early skill-set.”

“He possesses clear shooting potential with naturally soft touch, compact release, and the ability to make both threes and pull-ups. His left hand is advanced for his age. … Physically, he has a solid build for an underclassman, but is still just growing into his body a bit and so far from a finished product,” Finkelstein posted in his scouting report on July 8, 2023.

In Arizona, Bryce James is joining a reputable college basketball program that won the national title in 1997 and has reached the Final Four a total of four times: 1988, 1994, 1997, and 2001.

The Wildcats reached the NCAA tournament in each of the past three seasons, and they have made the field 35 times since the 1984-85 season. Arizona is off to a 7-5 start to begin the 2024-25 season.

More importantly, the Wildcats already have a big-time commit for next season: 6-foot-8 forward Dwayne Aristode, a 5-star prospect and the No. 14 overall player in his class, per 247Sports.