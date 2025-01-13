Milwaukee’s 2024-25 season so far has been a rollercoaster of emotions, as they first began the campaign poorly, but eventually found their feet and rose back to the top. Despite winning the In-Season Tournament back in December and now ranking 6th in the East, the bucks haven’t been able to beat the league’s best squads.

This Sunday’s performance against the Knicks was just another example of how they haven’t won any games against top-tier squads, as they suffered a blowout 140-106 loss at Madison Square Garden. The Wisconsin side have a 0-8 mark against the top three teams in the East.

This is why Giannis Antetokounmpo told the press this weekend that Milwaukee needs to step up against title-contending teams. “We’ve gotta get our stuff together. It’s as simple as that. We did not beat Boston. We did not beat the Cavs. We didn’t beat the Knicks,” he said. “Those are the top three teams, and we’ve played horribly against them.”

BRUNSON & TOWNS! The New York Knicks All-Star duo went CRAZY in their 140-106 blowout WIN over Milwaukee! 💪🗽 Brunson: 44 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB, 16/26 FGM, 5/10 3PM, 29 MIN (!!!)

Towns: 30 PTS, 18 REB, 4 AST, 10/16 FGM, 36 MIN Giannis Antetokounmpo: 24 PTS, 13 REB, 10/21 FGM…

The two-time MVP’s comments were similar to the ones he made after his squad suffered a similar loss to the Knicks at the MSG in November, when he asked his team to elevate their competitive spirit.

Despite Giannis mirroring what happened two months ago when his team was 2-7 at the start of the season, the club is at a much better position today, standing strong with a 20-17 record. However, the 30-year-old still expects more if they want to compete for the title.

“I think we’re a way better team [now] than the November team. We’ve proven it by playing good basketball for longer stretches,” he said after scoring 24 points. “But at the end of the day, when we’re playing the better teams, we’ve got to do a better job. They’re not just going to give it to us — we’ve got to take it. They’re not just going to fold.”

Co-star Damian Lillard recognized that the Bucks’ record against top teams is very poor, but still defended his squad’s season

Damian Lillard is well aware that Milwaukee’s performances against the best teams in the Eastern Conference are far from ideal, but he guarantees that they haven’t played poorly. The veteran guard asks critics to watch the matches and see for themselves.

“You have to have watched the games,” Dame assured, noting that his team’s two losses to the league-leading Cavaliers were by a combined three-point deficit, as well as their defeats to the Celtics were defined by clutch plays.

According to the former Portland star, the team will need to produce changes now so that they will be ready for the playoffs. “One year in Portland, we got our asses whupped every [regular-season] game by OKC. Then in the playoffs, we whupped their ass,” Lillard recalled. “So no; we haven’t beaten the top teams. But we also have to key in, look at why, figure out the context and move forward.”