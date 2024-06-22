Bucks Could Move Brook Lopez This Offseason

Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks could be on the move this offseason. It is being reported that the Bucks would like to play a more versatile style of offense under head coach, Doc Rivers. Unfortunately, that most likely means Lopez will no longer fit in Milwaukee’s scheme. He is a great offensive threat and has also turned into a reliable rim-protector in the last couple of years. Currently, he is tallying 1.9 blocks per game for his career. However, the former Brooklyn Net has been somewhat inconsistent and has a tendency to hang out too much at the three-point line for someone his size. Still, he can still be effective in the right situation. If Lopez is put on the trade block, there are plenty of teams who will be interested in the veteran big man.

Milwaukee Bucks Could Trade Brook Lopez This Offseason

Brook Lopez’ Impact

Despite being 36-years old, Lopez is still an effective role player. His best days are behind him, but that should not deter potential suitors. For Lopez’s career, he has averaged 16.1 points, 6.2 total rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. On top of this, the one-time All-Star has shot 49.6 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc throughout his career. Brook also has a current career offensive rating of 112 to go along with a defensive rating of 108. The 2021 NBA champion also has a career box plus/minus rating of 1.3, a true shooting percentage of 57.6 percent, and a player efficiency rating of 18.8. Lopez has turned into a reliable shooting big man the past few seasons. In today’s league that emphasizes stretching the floor, he will command plenty of interest on the trade market.

Potential Teams for the Center

One team that has previously shown interest in Brook Lopez is the Houston Rockets. Lopez came close to signing with them last offseason. The Rockets could look to add another veteran presence, especially to assist the young Alperen Sengun. Another team who could utilize Lopez is the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder reportedly are in the market for a player like Isaiah Hartenstein. However, Lopez would be a solid consolation prize. He can still provide rim protection and would be a decent fit alongside Chet Holmgren. These would be the most likely options for Lopez if he is traded this offseason. All in all, it seems as if the Milwaukee Bucks are in store for a busy summer.