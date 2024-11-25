The news everyone in Milwaukee has been waiting for is finally here, as Khris Middleton has been medically cleared to play, even though he still needs time to be physically ready for his season debut. After suffering from double ankle surgeries this summer, it seems as if the star has no more pains.

According to sources close to the club, the player has increased his on-court activity during training session, and even played on several 3-0n-3 games over the past weeks. Even though his absence has lasted more than the organization first thought, the team is expecting him to witness the best version of himself.

“He’s looked good,” coach Doc Rivers said of his pupil last week. “He’s working his butt off. Listen, I think he’s close. And he’s just going to keep working. This is the best I’ve seen him, I will say that.”

The Bucks are hopeful that the veteran will start to participate in 5-on-5 scrimmages before his official return to the NBA courts, but the decision will mostly be based on how the 33-year-old is feeling. Rivers has only coached Khris for 15 regular-season games since January 29, when the tactician was appointed.

Middleton, who is a three-time All-Star that carries an Olympic gold medal and an NBA title ring, has barely been able to enjoy his time next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Milwaukee’s Big Three have played only seven games together under Doc.

Near the end of October, the veteran said he was almost fully recovered. “I feel good, just not good enough to play that’s all,” shared Khris, who averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds on 49% shooting last season.

After a disastrous start to the 2024-25 campaign, the Bucks have now improved their record to 8-9, with stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard leading the charge. Just a few days ago, the Milwaukee players were subject of heavy criticism, and now they’ve responded in the best possible way.

After Milwaukee secured their 125-119 victory against the Hornets this weekend, both Lillard and Antetokounmpo attended the press to talk about their fourth-consecutive win and how they’ve managed to turn the season around for their team.

Giannis revealed that they are done feeling miserable and only want to win. “We don’t want to feel what we felt three, four weeks ago. I don’t think anybody in this locker room wants to go back there. It was miserable for everybody. We were coming in here and working practice three hours, four hours, trying to figure things, what was going bad,” he said.

The former Portland superstar reflected on what they’ve gone through to finally land at a 8-9 record. “The way we started the season was rough,” Dame revealed. “But we’re starting to play the type of basketball we wanted to play coming into the season, and now we’re starting to feel good about ourselves.”

Lillard then talked about the team’s growing chemistry. “I think on offense and defense, we’re starting to do what the coaches want us to do, and we’re getting the results that we want. Our group chat has been extremely active just trying to encourage each other,” he said. “I think it’s coming together on the court.”