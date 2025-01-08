Bucks’ Khris Middleton To Come Off The Bench Against Spurs

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton will come off the bench against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton made his season debut on Dec. 6 after missing 21 games due to offseason double ankle surgery

Not only is Middleton still on a minutes restriction, but Bucks coach Doc Rivers will have more flexibility now that the 13-year veteran is a reserve and wing Taurean Prince is back in the starting lineup.

Middleton, 33, made his season debut in a loss at the Boston Celtics on Dec. 6. The three-time All-Star had been sidelined for the first quarter of the season after undergoing surgery on his ankles in the offseason.

Through 12 games (seven starts) this campaign, Middleton has averaged 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 23.8 minutes per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field, 40.4% from 3-point range, and 85.2% at the foul line.

Sources: Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton is returning for tonight’s game against San Antonio Spurs and will come off the bench as the team tries to find continuity in starting lineup. #haynesbriefs pic.twitter.com/CgKOD5Oo4e — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 8, 2025

The Bucks’ 128-124 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday marked the first game Middleton missed since returning, as he was dealing with ankle tendonitis. Prince replaced him in the starting lineup for that matchup after coming off the bench in each of Milwaukee’s previous seven contests.

Middleton’s scoring production is his lowest since the 2013-14 season. However, the Texas A&M product has only appeared in 12 games. His 23.8 minutes played per game are also his fewest since his rookie campaign.

Middleton scored a playoff career-high 42 points against the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the 2024 first-round playoff series

In 55 games (all starts) last season, Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 27 minutes per contest while shooting 49.3% from the floor, 38.1% from deep, and 83.3% at the free throw line.

During Game 3 of the Bucks’ 2024 first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, he recorded a playoff career-high 42 points on 16-of-29 (55.2%) shooting from the field, 4-of-9 (44.4%) from beyond the arc, and all six made free throws.

Per Spotrac, Middleton is currently in the second season of the three-year, $93 million deal that he signed with the Bucks last July. He’s making $31.66 million this campaign, and his contract includes a $34.01 million player option for 2025-26. The 6-foot-7 Middleton has until June 29 to exercise that option.

The Bucks (18-16) currently rank fifth in the Eastern Conference standings after starting the season 2-8.