Bucks-Pelicans Game Postponed After New Orleans Snow Storm

The NBA has postponed Wednesday night’s game in New Orleans between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pelicans after a historic winter storm dumped nearly a foot of snow in the Big Easy. The league has yet to set a new date for Wednesday’s matchup.

NBA postpones Bucks-Pelicans game after a historic winter storm dumped 10 inches of snow in the Big Easy

Tuesday’s winter storm made road travel dangerous in a subtropical city with limited snow-clearing equipment available. About 10 inches of snow was measured in the city, matching a record set in 1895.

The Bucks arrived Monday ahead of the storm, a day earlier than usual, in the event that road conditions improved for the interconference game at the 18,000-seat, downtown Smoothie King Center.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/jejZHuZxqM — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 22, 2025

However, temperatures remained in the 30s on Wednesday. According to The Weather Channel, main highways in the metro areas were closed by authorities, and surface roads throughout town remained coated in ice.

A blizzard warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday. It’s the first time a blizzard warning was ever issued for southern Louisiana. Schools and businesses throughout the area also remained closed on Wednesday.

Bucks were concerned that they wouldn’t have been able to leave New Orleans for Thursday’s game against the Heat

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the Bucks were concerned that they wouldn’t have been able to leave New Orleans in time to make Thursday’s game against the Miami Heat, which tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Milwaukee potentially would have had to wait until the day of the game to fly out of New Orleans. Louis Armstrong International Airport canceled all commercial departures on Wednesday.

Louisiana governor Jeff Landry took to social media to urge people to stay off snowy and icy roads.

The NBA already had to reschedule nine games due to either the Los Angeles wildfires or southeastern winter storm. Wintry conditions forced the Atlanta Hawks’ matchup with the Charlotte Hornets to be moved from Jan. 11 to Jan. 28.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers had seven games postponed — three for the Lakers and four for the Clippers — due to the wildfires in the L.A. area.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Lakers have yet to get a makeup date for their game against the San Antonio Spurs that was supposed to take place on Jan. 11.

The Pelicans are scheduled to play in Memphis on Friday night.