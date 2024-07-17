Bucks Sign Gary Trent Jr. to One-Year Deal

Recently after registering interest in Gary Trent Jr., the Milwaukee Bucks have already agreed to a deal with the free agent shooting guard. Trent Jr. was one of the few remaining free agents left on the open market that many teams coveted due to the ability to stretch opposing defenses with his shooting from beyond the arc. For Milwaukee, this is a quality signing considering the team has lost a couple of key role players this offseason. The Bucks moved on from Malik Beasley and Patrick Beverley is headed overseas to play internationally. For Gary Trent Jr., he should be able to find a role right away this coming season on this Milwaukee Bucks squad coached by Doc Rivers.

Milwaukee Bucks Agree to One-Year Deal With Gary Trent Jr.

Market Thinning for Free Agents as Gary Trent Jr. Finds a New Home

With Gary Trent Jr. now off the open market, there are few quality players still available. Bad news for contenders who are still looking to fill holes in their roster after losing key personnel this offseason. Some key names still available that could benefit the right team in the correct setting include Tyus Jones, Gordon Hayward, Markelle Fultz, Luke Kennard, Isaac Okoro, and Precious Achiuwa.

It is looking more and more likely that Achiuwa will re-sign with the New York Knicks. As for Tyus Jones, it has recently been reported that the Clippers are interested in the guard. Especially since there are rumors circulating about them trying to work out a trade that would get Russell Westbrook off the roster. As for the other free agents, it is a bit surprising that they are still available. However, there are still plenty of teams who may have no choice but to give them a chance here in a couple of months.

Extra Depth for the Milwaukee Bucks

Given his ability to shoot from deep, Gary Trent Jr. will have an immediate impact for the Milwaukee Bucks. Last season, he tallied numbers of 13.7 points, 1.1 steals per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 39.3 percent. On top of that, Trent Jr. also averaged an offensive rating of 110, a true shooting percentage of 54.8 percent, and an assist percentage of 8.6 percent. He is a player who can both start and come off the bench depending on what head coach, Doc Rivers, has planned. Gary Trent Jr. will be a very versatile shooter for the Bucks and provide another weapon for Giannis Antetokounmpo on the perimeter. Considering all of this, one should not sleep on this signing by the Milwaukee Bucks.