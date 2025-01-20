Bucks Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal Preferred Over Jimmy Butler

If the Milwaukee Bucks decide to trade for an All-Star in the $50 million range before the Feb. 6 deadline, that player is more likely to be Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal than Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler.

Bucks Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Intends To Move Pat Connaughton For Bradley Beal or Jimmy Butler Deal

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, a deal for either Beal or Butler will not happen unless Milwaukee manages to find a taker for Pat Connaughton’s $9.4 million contract in a deal that does not require the team to take back salary.

“League sources have confirmed a report from The Athletic’s Sam Amick from earlier this week that Milwaukee — unlike Memphis — has received no whispered messaging intended to discourage the Bucks from trading for Butler,” Stein wrote on Sunday for The Stein Line.

“Whether that means Milwaukee eventually emerges as a Butler suitor remains to be seen. The Bucks, to this point, have been more frequently painted as a team likely to rekindle their previous interest in Phoenix’s Bradley Beal if they intend to pursue a trade for a player in the $50 million range.

The latest Sunday Best around-the-league notes from NBA Trade Season: https://t.co/fvZOuVIGHf pic.twitter.com/iWZZpi6O3U — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 20, 2025



“The reality in Milwaukee, in any case, is that the Bucks can’t make a trade run at either player unless they first dodge second apron restrictions by finding a taker for Pat Connaughton’s $9.4 million contract in a deal that does not require them to take back salary.”

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported Thursday that NBA executives see Connaughton “as a potential trade candidate” to help the Bucks avoid being a second apron luxury tax team. Milwaukee is approximately $6.5 million over that second apron.

Connaughton also has a $9.4 million player option for 2025-26. By avoiding being a second apron luxury tax team, Milwaukee would be granted more flexibility for moves with the mid-level exception or trades involving multiple players.

Bradley Beal Is Refusing To Waive His No-Trade Clause

Since the Suns moved three second-round picks and received just one back in return in the Nick Richards trade, the team now has only its own 2031 first-round pick and the Denver Nuggets’ 2025 second-round pick for a future deal.

Phoenix also faces another obstacle: Beal will have to waive his no-trade clause. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported recently that sources close to Beal said he “has steadfastly maintained he wants to hold on to his no-trade clause, even if he ever approves a trade from Phoenix.”

Despite the latest reports about Beal’s no-trade clause, the Suns seem more willing to move on from Beal than Miami is for Jimmy Butler. The Heat said in a statement when suspending Butler that they would “listen to offers” because the All-Star forward had indicated to the team he wanted a trade.

However, although the Heat “have engaged with multiple teams” about a potential Butler trade, team president Pat Riley “has not shown an urgency in these talks” ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.

In a face-to-face meeting earlier last week, Butler told Riley that he will not sign a new deal in Miami and intends to only use his $52 million player option in the offseason for 2025-26 as a trade maneuver, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Bucks Have Three First-Round Picks, A 2031 Second-Rounder

Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Milwaukee’s trade assets include three first-round picks (2026, 2028, 2030) and a 2031 second-rounder. The Bucks retain the 2026 first-rounder for right now, but it is subject to a potential pick swap with the New Orleans Pelicans.

As for the 2028 first-round pick, the Portland Trail Blazers own the right to swap picks. And similar to the 2028 pick, the Trail Blazers have the option to swap picks, pertaining to the 2030 first-rounder.

Additionally, the Bucks fully own their 2031 first-round pick, and it can be used as trade bait ahead of next month’s deadline. Milwaukee can also use its 2031 second-rounder to entice teams.