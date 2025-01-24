NBA Headlines

Bucks trade rumors: Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis are available ahead of the deadline

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

Updated45 mins ago on January 24, 2025

When the Bucks started 2-8, there were questions Giannis Antetokounmpo would want out. Since then, Milwaukee has settled in nicely and is 25-17. They are 8-2 in their last 10 and have won five straight. 

With the turnaround they’ve had in 2024-25, Milwaukee is being active on the trade market. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis are available for trade. Windhorst noted that the Bucks want an “impact player” in return. Will Milwaukee get a trade done before the deadline on February 6?

Milwaukee is shopping Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis on the trade market

As the 2024-25 trade deadline approaches, all 30 teams will evaluate their roster. The Milwaukee Bucks are fourth in the Eastern Conference at 25-17. Giannis Antetkounmpo and Damian Lillard are the untouchable superstars on their team. In any trade the Bucks will make, they are trying to build around Antetkounmpo and Lillard. That leaves veterans like Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis on the chopping block. Both players could reportedly be moved by the Bucks in a trade.

Middleton is in his 13th professional season and his 12th with Milwaukee. He is a three-time all-star with the Bucks and was part of their 2021 championship roster. Over the last three seasons, injuries have limited Middleton’s availability for Milwaukee. Even when he plays, his production is nowhere close to what it was in 2021-22. Khris Middleton is a trade candidate for the Bucks.

Tenth-year pro Bobby Portis is in his fifth season with Milwaukee. Despite being a backup for most of his time with the Bucks, Portis has been a key piece of their roster. He’s the sixth man off the bench for the Bucks and is vital to their success. Having veteran leadership for their second unit is why the team is top four in the East. While Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis are veterans on this roster, their time in Milwaukee could be near the end. Brian Windhorst said both players are available for trade. He included Pat Connaughton as a candidate as well.